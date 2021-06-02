Military ticket campaigns in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- A group of retired military personnel has created an all-military ticket to contend in Sunday's elections for a host of public offices in a populous Mexico City suburb.

Campaigning under the slogan "Military Force," the 28 candidates -- 16 women and 12 men -- promise to bring order to Naucalpan, a city of 800,000 residents.

The slate is believed to be an isolated effort, but it will be closely watched in a country where the military has been given more responsibilities under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador than at any other time in recent history.

The military ticket is running for the small Solidarity Encounter Party, which has a evangelical bent and supports Lopez Obrador. The party's future could depend on the results in Sunday's elections, in which Mexicans will select an entirely new lower chamber of Congress, choose 15 governors and fill thousands of local offices.

According to the military candidates, their run is not a partisan effort -- their slate was presented to a number of other parties before landing with the Solidarity Encounter Party -- but rather an "apolitical" project aimed at responding to problems of security and corruption in Naucalpan.

They said they would bring their military experience to bear in the form of management, order and hierarchy. If successful there, they say, the experiment could expand.

"We could start as a base in Naucalpan, where we are going to seek peace and social justice to later spread it at a national level," said Reyes Robles, a retired army general running for a congressional seat.

Robles, who had 45 years of service in the army, is the highest-ranking member of the ticket. He rejected the suggestion that Mexican politics are being militarized. He said that being retired, each person on the ticket is exercising a constitutional right, like any other citizen.

The armed forces have always been a behind-the-scenes power in Mexican governments. After an early series of governments led by military figures, Mexico reached an unwritten agreement in the post-World War II era under which the executive branch limited its involvement in military matters while the Army stayed out of government.

Former President Felipe Calderon, who served in office from 2006-2012, sent the military into the streets in his war against organized crime, and in recent years a number of local and state governments have opted to put retired military officers in charge of their police forces. In some cases, it led to a reduction in violence but an increase in reports of abuses.

Since Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018, the military has been even more in the public eye. Not only are soldiers, marines and now the National Guard -- largely led and staffed by ex-military personnel -- leading a fight against organized crime, but they're also leading major infrastructure projects and running customs posts. Retired military personnel have been named to key posts in the National Immigration Institute.

Lopez Obrador has justified this military creep by saying that soldiers are more trustworthy to get things done and not be corrupted. But there have been controversies. In late 2020, retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, the defense secretary under ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto, was accused of ties to drug trafficking and arrested in the United States. Mexico objected, the case was dropped and Cienfuegos was returned to Mexico, where a cursory investigation was quickly closed.