New hire picked for Hope district

The Hope School Board voted Tuesday to offer Jonathan Wayne Crossley the superintendent's job.

If he accepts, Crossley would begin working in the Hope School District starting July 1.

Crossley, 33, is assistant superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District. He started his career as a teacher and basketball coach in the Palestine-Wheatley School District in east Arkansas, where he worked from 2010-15, teaching high school English and oral communications.

In 2015, he became Baseline Elementary School principal in southwest Little Rock and a leadership fellow in the Little Rock School District.

In 2018, he became a consultant for the Office of Coordinated Support and Service in the Pine Bluff School District. The next year, Crossley became assistant superintendent in Pine Bluff.

He was Arkansas' 2014 Teacher of the Year.

Crossley, a South Carolina native, entered the teaching field through the Teach for America program, which recruits and trains new college graduates to teach in low-income communities for two years.

He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia; a master of arts degree from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville; and education specialist and doctor of education degrees from Arkansas Tech.

The Hope board considered four finalists for the job during an executive session Tuesday morning: Crossley; Marvin Burton, principal of Little Rock Southwest High School and a former deputy superintendent of the Little Rock School District; Michael Odom, principal of Texarkana High School; and Roy Turner, principal at Henry Elementary School in Hope. The finalists had been interviewed May 24-27.

Crossley's salary offer was not available Tuesday.

Crossley would replace Bobby Hart, superintendent of the Hope public school system for the past nine years. Hart's base salary at Hope is $121,934 this year, plus $51,042 for "additional duties," according to the district's website.

Hart, 52, is leaving Hope to become superintendent of the Searcy School District. The Searcy School Board hired Hart in April. He starts his new job July 1. Hart replaces Diane Barrett, 67, who is retiring June 30.

Crossley would be the latest new education leader in Hope. Last month, the University of Arkansas board of trustees hired Christine Holt to become chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana.