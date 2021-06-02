New Zealand 11th country to join NASA accord

W E L L I N GTO N, New Zealand — New Zealand announced Tuesday it was the latest country to sign a space agreement with NASA, just as New Zealand’s nascent space industry begins to take off.

New Zealand became the eleventh signatory to the Artemis Accords, a blueprint for space cooperation and supporting the U.S. space agency’s plans to return humans to the moon by 2024 and to launch a human mission to Mars.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand is one of only a handful of nations able to launch into space.

New Zealand said it’s particularly interested in making sure that minerals taken from the moon or elsewhere in space are used sustainably.

California-based company Rocket Lab, which specializes in putting small satellites into orbit, made history in New Zealand four years ago when it launched a test rocket from the remote Mahia Peninsula. It began commercial launches in 2018.

Estimates indicate the New Zealand space industry is worth $1.2 billion.