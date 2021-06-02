Hailey Morinico, 17, of Bradbury, Calif., suffered a small scratch when she sprinted at a bear perched atop a wall around her backyard as it was swiping at her dogs, shoving the bear back over the wall and into a neighbor’s yard before herding the dogs into her family’s home.

Chase Poust, 7, is being credited for helping to save his father and 4-year-old sister by swimming to shore and running to the nearest house for help after the family got caught in a strong current during a boating trip on Florida’s St. Johns River.

Jeffrey Pugliese, 65, a police sergeant in Watertown, Mass., who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled Tamerlan Tsarnaev, one of the Boston Marathon bombers, retired after more than 41 years on the police force.

Christine Corliss, a spokeswoman for a school district in Tenafly, N.J., said the district’s superintendent and the Board of Education were reviewing the investigation of an incident in which a fifth-grader dressed as Adolf Hitler and lauded the dictator’s “accomplishments” as part of an assignment.

Howard Simon of San Francisco apologized for his tardiness in a letter returning a copy of Bob Dylan’s “Self Portrait” album to the University Heights, Ohio, library system, having checked out the double vinyl album as an eighth-grader in 1973.

MichaelWilliams, 26, of Opa-locka, Fla., is charged with child neglect after police said he agreed to take his 10-year-old son to conduct a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun and a person at the targeted residence returned fire with a real gun, injuring the boy.

Terence Murphy, the acting mayor of Holyoke, Mass., is facing criticism from a mayoral candidate and a member of the city’s citizen police advisory committee after Murphy rescinded a former mayor’s executive order that declared racism and police violence public health emergencies.

Elvin Williams, 20, of Seattle, is facing a terrorism-related charge after FBI agents, following a tip from a mosque trying to de-radicalize him, arrested him as he attempted to board a flight to Egypt to join the Islamic State group, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Quincy Smith, 49, was charged with forcible rape after new analysis of DNA evidence from the 1989 sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman in St. Louis County, Mo., led to his arrest, according to police.