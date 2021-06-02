Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Timothy Kennedy, 62, of 560 Monrole in Huntsville, Texas, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Kennedy was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jamie Westendorf, 56, of P.O. Box 913 in Gravette was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Westendorf was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Lahynes Thompson, 28, of 1601 N. Leverett Ave. Apt. 26 in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Thompson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• James Rainey, 23, of 4108 E. Eastpoint Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary. Rainey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Nelvin Marcano-Beck, 21, of 1809 Theodore Drive in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marcano-Beck was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Tristan Smith, 19, of 402 N. Main St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and domestic battering. Smith was released Monday the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Rogers

• Thomas Perkins, 33, of 927 S. 24th St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Perkins was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Javier Colonrivera, 40, of 2254 N. Champion Court in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Colonrivera was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Alfred Quinn, 58, of 2671 N. Arroyo Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary and breaking or entering. Quinn was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Mariah Robbins, 32, of 1791 W. Bedford Loop, Apt. 1 in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Robbins was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jose McGuire, 33, of 1602 Juniper Circle, Apt. C in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. McGuire was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jared Calico, 32, of 3182 Madison 8001 in Hindsville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Calico was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Becky Starnes, 33, of 2319 Quick Fox Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with arson. Starnes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.