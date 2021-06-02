Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Ex-MLB pitcher Marshall dies

Mike Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award when he set a major-league record by pitching 106 games in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 78. Marshall died Monday night in Zephyrhills, Fla., according to the Dodgers, who spoke Tuesday to his daughter, Rebekah. She said he had been in hospice care but did not give a cause of death. Marshall pitched in the majors from 1967-81 for nine teams, compiling a record of 97-112 and 3.14 ERA. He recorded 880 strikeouts and 188 saves. Marshall won the NL Cy Young Award in 1974, going 15-12 with a 2.42 ERA and 21 saves. The right-hander nicknamed "Iron Mike" set major-league records that season for most appearances, relief innings (208 1/3), games finished (83) and consecutive games pitched (13). Marshall was the head coach of the Henderson State University baseball team from 1988-90.

Lewis on 10-day IL

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn meniscus in his right knee. This is the second time this season the Mariners have placed last year's American League Rookie of the Year on the injured list. Lewis appeared to get injured while trying to run down a fly ball from Sean Murphy in the eighth inning of the Mariners' victory Monday over Oakland. Lewis made a leaping attempt on the deep drive and left the game before the start of the ninth inning. Lewis started the season on the IL after suffering a deep bone bruise in his knee late in spring training. He missed the first three weeks of the regular season before debuting April 20. After a slow start, Lewis had come on of late, hitting .303 with 2 doubles and 2 home runs over the past 9 games.

BASKETBALL

Embiid doubtful for Game 5

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before tonight's game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the decision on his status was not made official. Embiid was listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report and Seth Curry (left ankle) and George Hill (left knee) are both probable. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series.

FOOTBALL

Grove reopening in 2021

The Grove at the University of Mississippi will reopen for pregame and postgame parties during the 2021 football season after being closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ole Miss Athletics Department made the announcement Tuesday, saying details will be available before the season begins. The first home game is Sept. 11. against Austin Peay. The Rebels will host the University of Arkansas on Oct. 9. The Grove is a 10-acre spot in the heart of the Oxford campus. It traditionally attracts thousands of fans on game days, including some who set up elaborately decorated tents. "With its pageantry, hospitality and pure joy, there is no place on earth like The Grove, and as our lives return to normal, there is nothing that will give me more pleasure than to officially welcome Rebel Nation back to the greatest patch of grass in sports," Athletic Director Keith Carter (Perryville) said in a news release.

Edmonton changes name

The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed its team name to Elks. The club made the announcement on Tuesday. Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year after a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names. It had been called the Edmonton Football Team up until the announcement, but its logo continued to feature two Es. Elks was one of seven potential name changes the Edmonton Football Team provided on its short list. The others included Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements.

HOCKEY

Lightning go up 2-0

Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves after being named one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy presented annually to the league's top goaltender. Killorn got the Lightning on the board 7:09 into the second period when he whipped a straightaway shot past Alex Nedeljkovic. Cirelli added to Tampa Bay's lead by taking Victor Hedman's stretch pass and shaking free from Brady Skjei before converting a backhand to make it 2-0 at 8:06 of the third. Andrei Svechnikov got Carolina on the board with 1:30 left in the game.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after he fell on the court during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)