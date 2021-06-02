Old Walmart distribution center zoned for ArcBest expansion in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- A zoning change will allow ArcBest to expand its operations in the old Walmart distribution center at 8100 Zero St.

City directors on Tuesday unanimously voted to increase the property by 100,000 square feet for upcoming construction. The approved ordinance zones the land to accommodate wholesale activities, distribution, processing, storage and industrial operations.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton recused from the vote, citing financial interests with ArcBest. Morton is the former senior vice president of the freight logistics company.

ArcBest operates its freight logistics out of more than 240 service centers in North America. It's based in Fort Smith.

Planning Director Maggie Rice said the building in question is leased by the company and facilitates packaging and distribution.

The old distribution center is on unincorporated county land. State law permits Fort Smith to zone land "a ways south of the city," said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

"Should there be anything that changes or moves over time, the city would annex south. So it's to create a continuity of design," said Geffken.

The expansion was approved following the Planning Commission's May 11 recommendation the board amend the city's land use map and zoning map to reflect the request. One resident at the meeting was concerned about potential tree height and loss of sunlight on his property. The commission specified a requirement of a maximum tree height of 25 feet.

Sharon Lockwood, wife of the area resident who discussed tree height with the Planning Commission, reported to the board she heard from a drilling company a 250-foot well filled with carbon was on the property.

At-Large Director Kevin Settle, an engineer, said the presence of carbon wouldn't create an issue in the construction of warehouse additions. He also said engineers will check the area for problems that could arise during construction and address them.

"Anything below 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 feet below, we won't have an issue," said Settle.