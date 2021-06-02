100 years ago

June 2, 1921

• The Little Rock Board of Health at its meeting yesterday afternoon decided to ask the City Council to pass an ordinance prohibiting the keeping of hogs within the city limits, and also to pass an ordinance providing that not more than one cow shall be kept on a person's premises. The ordinance would require that a permit to keep the cow should be first obtained from the City Health Department, the application for the permit to be accompanied by a certificate from a veterinarian that the animal is in a healthful condition.

50 years ago

June 2, 1971

• The chances aren't good that the state can pay for a new office building on the Capitol grounds solely by using the money that it now pays for rental, according to the state Planning Commission. A report prepared for the Commission by a hired consultant said that the amount the state presently paid private landlords for office space was only about $320,000 a year. This probably wouldn't be enough to construct an adequate office building of the type that has been discussed, the report said. The legislature this year passed a bill (Act 56 of 1971) at Governor Bumpers' request creating a state Public Building Authority.

25 years ago

June 2, 1996

• A small crowd of supporters showed up for a local Stand for Children rally in Little Rock Saturday that because of rain was held inside the Arkansas Children's Hospital's auditorium instead of the grounds of the state Capitol. "The rain really put a damper on things," said Henry Rambert, one of the planners of the event that was to coincide with a national rally held in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Marian Wright Edelman, president of the Children's Defense Fund, conceived the Stand for Children march and rally to celebrate the nation's commitment to children.

10 years ago

June 2, 2011

• The Interstate 40 bridge over the White River, which floodwaters surrounded for about a week last month, is targeted for replacement. The Arkansas Highway Commission on Wednesday signed an order saying the bridge on the main route between Little Rock and Memphis is in "need of improvement" and directing the state Highway and Transportation Department to "proceed with surveys, plans and construction of a project to replace this structure as funds become available." The order was among several the commission signed Wednesday.