Out of the fire, into the frying pan

PEA RIDGE -- Firefighters and emergency personnel visited with many people Saturday morning during the FDPR Firefighters Fund pancake breakfast.

The fund was established to allow fundraising for the appreciation of the Fire Department staff at their end of year party and anniversary. The money will also be used for supporting other '"give back" opportunities of the firefighters choosing, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman.

Fire Department personnel flipped pancakes, cooked sausage and showed children the fire trucks and other equipment.