Parade set today for Prairie Grove officer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city will hold a parade this afternoon in honor of a police officer injured in a shooting last month.

Officer Tyler Franks will be leaving rehabilitation today, and the Police Department plans to escort him into and through downtown Prairie Grove for the parade, according to an email from department Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The parade, expected to last from 4:45 to 5 p.m., will begin at the Police Department at 955 E. Douglas St. and continue west along Douglas through downtown, according to the department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PrairieGrovePD. The parade route is posted on the Facebook page.

"We invite the public to find appropriate places to park and view anywhere along the route," a post on the Facebook page states.

Franks will be sitting in the front passenger seat of a black Ford Explorer near the front of the parade, according to O'Brien.

Franks, 29, was shot three times in the lower torso and upper legs while responding to a domestic disturbance May 4 on West Thurman Street. He had part of his left leg amputated as a result and has spent most of the past four weeks confined to a bed, according to O'Brien.