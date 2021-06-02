Plant sale planned at market opening

The Master Gardeners of Jefferson County will hold their annual plant sale in conjunction with the opening of the Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Saracen Landing.

There will be many garden plants for sale including several varieties of day lilies, hostas, herbs and other perennials as well as vegetables and house plants. Also there will be shrubs and small trees for sale, according to a news release.

Experienced Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide information. Also, one of the organization's 8-foot planter boxes will be given away. It has been painted with exterior paint and is ready to use. Donations are $1 each and will be available at the sale. It's not necessary to be present to win. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m.

The Master Gardeners are holding this sale as their only fundraiser to support the Youth Garden, which is a learning experience for school children in Jefferson County. There has been no home and garden show for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Details: Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.