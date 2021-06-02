Reparations panel holds first meeting

SAN FRANCISCO — A first-in-the-country task force in California to study and recommend reparations for Black Americans conducted its inaugural meeting Tuesday, launching a two-year process to address the harms of slavery and systemic racism.

A federal slavery reparations bill passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in April, but it faces steep odds. The bill, commonly referred to as H.R. 40 was first introduced in Congress in 1989 and refers to the failed government effort to provide 40 acres of land to newly freed slaves as the Civil War wound down.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who as a state assemblywoman authored the state legislation creating the task force, noted the solemnity of the occasion as well as the opportunity to right an historic wrong.

“Your task is to determine the depth of the harm, and the ways in which we are to repair that harm,” said Weber, whose parents were sharecroppers forced to leave the South because of a lack of opportunity.

The task force will craft an apology and identify policies that contribute to ongoing racial disparities in education, the criminal justice system, generational wealth and other areas. Black people make up just 6% of California’s population yet constitute an overwhelming percentage of people in prison, the economically needy and those who are homeless.

The nine task force members, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders, include the descendants of slaves who are now lawyers, academics and politicians.