Rezoning request brings concerns about flooding

ROGERS — Concerns about flooding along Blossom Creek came up Tuesday during a public hearing about rezoning 50 acres at the intersection of Interstate 49 and South Bellview Road.

The Planning Commission approved a request from JW Partners and engineering firm Crafton Tull to rezone 44.5 acres owned by Keenen Farms from agricultural to uptown commercial mixed use. The commission also approved rezoning another 5.3 acres owned by the farm to uptown neighborhood transition.

City planner Ethan Hunter said the request was consistent with the city’s growth map. Both zoning districts are allowed within the regional growth center designation and are appropriate for the location based on the uptown regional center zoning plan, he said.

Uptown commercial mixed use zoning districts allow for relatively dense, pedestrian-friendly, primarily commercial mixed use development, while uptown neighborhood transition allows for medium- to high-density residential infill between other zones and residential neighborhoods, according to city documents.

Bill Watkins of JW Partners said the 5.3 acres to be zoned uptown neighborhood transition is mostly in the floodway along Blossom Creek and will never be developed. The land will only be used for outdoor space or as a riparian buffer to protect the creek, he said.

A floodway is the channel of a river or watercourse and the adjacent land that must be reserved to prevent water from getting above a certain height, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website.

In addition, the creek itself, the Razorback Greenway and some city agricultural zoned land will provide a buffer between commercial developments and the residential neighborhoods to the south, Watkins said.

Tom Kinzer said he has lived on Blossom Way Drive for 22 years and flooding has been an ongoing problem. The creek often comes up and touches the bricks of his home, he said.

In the past, flood water has spilled into the pastures of Keenen Farms across the creek. Kinzer said he’s concerned any change to the other side of the creek will push the water into his house. He asked Planning Commission members to think about the impacts development could have and to consider widening the creek bed.

Watkins said it’s possible the development will help with storm water management. Any possible development on the land would have to comply with the city’s drainage ordinance, he said.

John McCurdy, director of community development, said city staff has seen the issue with the Keenen Farms property coming for years and has fully reviewed the flood manual to make sure they fully understand the city’s authority to manage the area’s floodway and flood zone.

Grazing animals are one of the worst things for stream banks, so developing the property could improve storm water management, McCurdy said. Rogers is in the middle of a citywide storm water study to review all of its watersheds, waterways and regulations, he said.

“We have seen three 100-year floods, a 200-year flood, and a 1,000-year flood in the last five years and there doesn’t seem to be any relief on the horizon for flooding, so flooding is probably the No. 1 concern of the engineering staff of the city of Rogers and will continue to be,” Mc-Curdy said.

Flooding has been an issue with the nearby subdivision since “day one” and a serious amount of engineering will go into any development, said commissioner Mark Myers.

Daniel Ellis of Crafton Tull cautioned while it’s the intent of developers to better manage storm water, it’s been an issue for years and the commission shouldn’t think the new development will solve the issue. Any building plans will have to go through a separate approval process, said commission chair Mandel Samuels.

“The engineers at the city will look at it and all the drainage issues and then it will come back before our commission and we will add our two cents to it, and issues of flooding or any other issues will get addressed,” he said.

Janelle Jessen can be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com .