Siloam Springs salutes the fallen

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Thirty-three former residents killed in action during various wars were honored at a special Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

The program also commemorated the fifth anniversary of the completion of the KIA Memorial in Memorial Park. It was hosted by the KIA Memorial committee, comprised of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars members, as well as an at-large member.

The names of each of the 33 service members, who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and Operation Enduring Freedom, were read as a bell tolled.

The ceremony served to honor and respect those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend, protect and uphold the United States, Mayor Judy Nation said.

"Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while serving their country, those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation," said Nation. "My family, myself, have personally felt the hurt that comes with that sacrifice. It is not lost on me that each one of these families of these brave men and women miss them dearly. They also have families that are incredibly proud of their service and their decision to join military to honor the United States of America."

Keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin encouraged audience members to honor veterans with their words and actions, to teach the next generation about the importance of Memorial Day and to pray for the country.

"I think if we can leave here today with a commitment to live to the next ceremony like this next year with a commitment to honor, to teach and to pray, that will be a good step forward in building stronger communities and giving comfort to those who have lost their loved ones who have paid the ultimate price and also maybe inspire the next generation to understand why that sacrifice matters," Griffin said. "They might just be willing to raise their hand and risk their life for the next challenge that comes to our freedom."

