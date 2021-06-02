State covid cases up 242, largest 1-day rise since May 25

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 242 - the first daily increase in five days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

After rising the previous two days, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 11, to 190.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by one, to 5,835.

"New cases are higher than this time last week, but our active cases are down by over 300" compared to last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Our numbers continue to remain consistent with reports from the past few weeks, but we want new cases to decline even further."

Wednesday's increase in cases was larger by 59 than the one the previous Wednesday.

It was the largest one-day rise since May 25.

After reaching a low for the year on Tuesday, the average daily increase in cases over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday by about eight, to 142.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 341,692.

The number that were active, which also reached a low for the year on Tuesday, rose by 62, to 1,658, as new cases outpaced recoveries.