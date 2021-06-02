GYMNASTICS

Arkansas adds gymnast

University of Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber announced the addition of Leah Smith to the 2022 Razorbacks gymnastics roster Tuesday.

Smith, of Spring, Texas, won the Nastia Liukin Cup in February, delivering the highest scoring floor routine of the competition by finishing with a 38.800. She also finished first on floor and second in the all-around competition at the national championships in May in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Smith has won five Texas championships in the past two years, including two on vault and two on floor.

Smith joins an Arkansas program that competed in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional this past season.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Henderson State names coach

Henderson State University named Scotty Serio as its new coach for the men's and women's swimming and diving programs.

Serio, a former swimmer and diver at Henderson State in 2010-13, takes over for Coak Matthews, who retired after 39 years in April.

Over the past five seasons, Serio served as head coach at McKinney High School in his hometown of McKinney, Texas. He was twice named district diving coach of the year and guided the school's girls team to a finish in the top six in the Texas 6-6A region each of his five seasons in charge of the program.

Serio has also been an assistant coach at Prosper (Texas) High School and a student assistant at Henderson State.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services