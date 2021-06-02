State trooper fatally shoots man in Garland County

An Arkansas state trooper fatally shot a suspect after a pursuit in Garland County Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The release from Arkansas State Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, tried to take the trooper's weapon during a scuffle.

The trooper had attempted to stop the motorcycle driver on U.S. 70 at 12:34 p.m. but he fled west down the highway, turning off on Sunshine Road before ditching the bike on Woodview Lane at a dead-end and fleeing on foot, according to the release.

The release said the trooper first fired a Taser at the suspect who grabbed for his firearm while resisting.

Arkansas State Police will be investigating the use of deadly force and will release the name of the suspect after the notification of the next of kin, according to the release.

The trooper, who was also not identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, the release said.