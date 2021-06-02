3 bombs kill at least 10 people in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Three bombs rattled the Afghan capital late Tuesday killing at least 10 people and plunging the city into darkness, an Afghan government spokesman said.

Two bombs exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a west Kabul neighborhood, killing at least 10 people and wounding a dozen others, said deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Said Hamid Rushan.

A third bomb heavily damaged an electrical grid station in north Kabul, said Sangar Niazai, a spokesman for the government power supply department.

The initial two bombings, both targeting minivans, happened in a mostly ethnic Hazara area of the capital, said Rushan.

The first exploded near the home of a prominent Hazara leader, Mohammad Mohaqiq, and in front of a Shiite mosque. Most Hazaras are Shiites. The second bomb also targeted a minivan, but Rushan said details were still being collected.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombings, but the Islamic State group affiliate operating in Afghanistan has previously declared war on minority Shiites, who make up roughly 20% of the majority Sunni Muslim nation of 36 million people.

The attacks come as the United States wraps up its longest war by withdrawing the last of its 2,500-3,500 troops along with 7,000 allied NATO forces. The last soldiers are to be gone by Sept. 11 at the latest.

Strain of bird flu infects first human

BEIJING -- A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world's first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

The news comes amid heightened awareness of the threat of emerging diseases as the covid-19 pandemic continues to claim lives around the world.

But unlike with coronaviruses, there are global influenza surveillance systems that watch for human cases of bird flu since a strain named H5N1 cropped up in the late 1990s in Hong Kong's crowded live-poultry markets.

Between 2013 and 2017, another bird flu named H7N9 infected more than 1,500 people in China.

With that history, authorities monitor closely for any signs that a virus strain of the bird flu is spreading between people.

Belarus activist stabs himself in court

KYIV, Ukraine -- A Belarusian activist stabbed himself in the neck during a court hearing Tuesday in Minsk to protest political repression and authorities' threats to prosecute his relatives.

Stsiapan Latypau used a pen to inflict the wound while he was sitting in court in a defendant's cage, according to the Viasna human rights center in Belarus. Videos posted online showed Latypau being carried out of the building in Belarus' capital and put into an ambulance.

He was hospitalized and put into an induced coma, Viasna said. His lawyer, Olga Batyuk, wouldn't comment on Latypau's condition.

Before stabbing himself, Latypau told his father during the court proceedings that investigators had threatened to open criminal cases against his relatives and associates if he failed to admit his guilt.

Latypau faces charges of staging actions violating public order, resisting police and other alleged actions that carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

He had been in jail since September, when he was arrested during protests against Belarus' authoritarian leader, President Alexander Lukashenko.

Shots hurt Uganda general, kill daughter

KAMPALA, Uganda -- A former army chief in Uganda has been wounded and his daughter killed after gunmen shot at the car in which they were being driven early Tuesday.

Gen. Katumba Wamala, who serves as the works and transport minister in Uganda's government, was wounded in the arm in the attack near his home in a suburb of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, according to military spokeswoman Brig. Flavia Byekwaso.

She said Wamala's driver and his daughter have been confirmed dead. Ugandan police didn't immediately comment on the attack.

But President Yoweri Museveni said in a statement posted on Twitter that authorities "already have clues" regarding the attackers.

Ugandans reacted with shock to the apparent assassination attempt that will raise fears of insecurity in this East African country that has seen similar attacks in recent years.

The unknown assailants are believed to have been riding motorcycles that approached the minister's car in a busy street. They shot at it at least seven times, according to local broadcaster NBS. Footage from the scene showed the minister in his bloodied clothes asking to be taken to the hospital.

