Student earns scholarship honors

Trevor Dady, the 2021 valedictorian of White Hall High School's graduating class, was recently named a 2021 Beta Scholar in the National Beta Scholarship Program. In addition, he earned the 2021 Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship.

Dady is one of 252 seniors nationwide to receive the $1,000 Beta scholarship. The selection of winners is based on academic excellence, leadership, character and community service, according to a news release.

He earned the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship for his score of 35 on the ACT college entrance exam. This scholarship pays up to $10,000 per year for tuition, mandatory fees, room and board.

The son of Robert and Sonya Dady of White Hall, Trevor Dady plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

He is also the recipient of the UALR Chancellor's Academic Distinction Scholarship and the UALR Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academic Scholarship.

Art League to hold meeting Sunday

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an in-person meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., in rooms A and B.

League member Pat Sheffield will present a program on how the organization will collaborate with the Pine Bluff Boys and Girls Club. The league will provide an art mentorship program for the club with various art projects, according to a news release.

The program and collaboration were conceived when the United Way of Southeast Arkansas obtained art-kit gifts from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Members will learn about and discuss these art projects.

The league will implement safety measures for its members and visitors at the meeting. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Refreshments won't be served. Space is limited to 40 people.

TOPPS pauses food distribution

TOPPS is canceling its regular food distribution for June and July. The TOPPS pantry will be open for emergencies only. The regular distribution will return Aug. 10, according to a news release. Details: (870) 850-6011.