Summer music festival coming to North Little Rock’s Argenta Plaza

The Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock will become the center of music this summer.

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a free monthly Summer Music Series from June until August at the plaza, 510 Main St. The event aims to provide free entertainment to the local community and to highlight local talent.

“Our goal is to have regular events at Argenta Plaza that will bring in locals and visitors to North Little Rock,” said Erica Warden, director of sales and events at the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, in a Wednesday news release. “We want our visitors to have an exciting weekend filled with fun activities and good food.”

The Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series will be held every third Saturday in June, July and August with an opening performance at 5 p.m. and headliner at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, and food and drink will be available from the nearby Argenta restaurants.

Sponsors for the event include the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of North Little Rock, First Orion Corp, Russell Chevrolet, North Little Rock Fit2Live, Custom XM, Argenta Downtown Council, Taggart Architects and AT&T Arkansas.

Argenta Plaza Summer Music Series Lineup:

Saturday, June 19

• Josh Stewart (Duo): 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• A Year & A Day: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

• SYNRG (Trio): 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• The Rodney Block Collective: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

• Ten Penny Gypsy (Trio): 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

• The Gravel Yard: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

“We wanted to offer a variety of musical genres as well as show off some of our well-loved Arkansas musicians,” Warden said. “A Year & A Day is a classic-style rock; The Rodney Block Collective is a quartet that plays a variety, and The Gravel Yard is more of a bluegrass.”

For more information about the Summer Music Series and Argenta Plaza, visit www.northlittlerock.org or follow the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau on Facebook.