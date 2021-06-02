Three arrested in August 2020 shooting death in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of Mario Lamont Miller during a robbery last year, according to a Police Department announcement Wednesday.

Officers were called to an area on East Robinswood Lane around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 12 on a report of a death. A caller said he had found a dead man near a wooded area. Officers found Miller, 47, of Fayetteville, lying near the trees with a gunshot wound to the head.

Steven Rice, 21, of Pine Bluff and Keishayla Hill, 22, of Stuttgart both were arrested in connection with accomplice to capital murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

Devontae Herred, 25, of Fayetteville was arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

Police said Miller was robbed and killed by Rice and Hill, who also stole Miller's 2011 Dodge Challenger.

Fayetteville detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Forces for eastern Arkansas, western Arkansas and western Tennessee, on Tuesday located and arrested Hill and Rice in Pine Bluff and Herred in Memphis, Tenn.