Tidbits

TIDBITS: Cooking Classes

by Kelly Brant | Today at 2:02 a.m.
Central Arkansas: Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

  • ◼️ Ceviche Two Ways with chef Rick Rogers, 6 p.m. June 25; $65
  • ◼️ Hands on Pasta with chef Amanda Ivy, 6 p.m. July 28; $65

Registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit eggshellskitchencompany.com or call (501) 664-6900.

Northwest Arkansas: Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, 213 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

  • ◼️ Cajun Seafood Boil with Maudie Schmitt, 6:30 p.m. Monday; $75
  • ◼️ Root to Stalk with Heather Atripe, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; $75
  • ◼️ Beer and Cheese Pairing with Jessica Keahey and Haley O'Brien, 6:30 p.m. June 9; $60
  • ◼️ Farm Feature Series: Neal Family Blueberry Farm with Heather Lampkin, 6:30 p.m. June 14; $75
  • ◼️ Farm Feature Series: Flat Top Farms and White River Creamery with chef Matthew Cooper, 6:30 p.m. June 15; $75
  • ◼️ Some Like It Hot: Mid-century food and drink with Melody Lane and Case Dighero, 6:30 p.m. June 16; $75
  • ◼️ Around the World: France with chef Erin Rowe, 6:30 p.m. June 17; $75
  • ◼️ All About the Pig with chef Brent Hale, 6:30 p.m. June 21; $75
  • ◼️ Summer Cookie Decorating with Ellen Lewis, 6:30 p.m. June 22; $60
  • ◼️ Cocktail Making with Taylor Todd, 6:30 p.m. June 24; $75
  • ◼️ Backyard Grill Out Sides with Heather Atripe, 6:30 p.m. June 28; $75

Registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit honeycombkitchenshop.com or call (479) 340-1022.

