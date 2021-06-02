TIDBITS: Cooking Classes

COOKING CLASSES

Central Arkansas: Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

◼️ Ceviche Two Ways with chef Rick Rogers, 6 p.m. June 25; $65

◼️ Hands on Pasta with chef Amanda Ivy, 6 p.m. July 28; $65

Registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit eggshellskitchencompany.com or call (501) 664-6900.

Northwest Arkansas: Honeycomb Kitchen Shop, 213 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

◼️ Cajun Seafood Boil with Maudie Schmitt, 6:30 p.m. Monday; $75

◼️ Root to Stalk with Heather Atripe, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; $75

◼️ Beer and Cheese Pairing with Jessica Keahey and Haley O'Brien, 6:30 p.m. June 9; $60

◼️ Farm Feature Series: Neal Family Blueberry Farm with Heather Lampkin, 6:30 p.m. June 14; $75

◼️ Farm Feature Series: Flat Top Farms and White River Creamery with chef Matthew Cooper, 6:30 p.m. June 15; $75

◼️ Some Like It Hot: Mid-century food and drink with Melody Lane and Case Dighero, 6:30 p.m. June 16; $75

◼️ Around the World: France with chef Erin Rowe, 6:30 p.m. June 17; $75

◼️ All About the Pig with chef Brent Hale, 6:30 p.m. June 21; $75

◼️ Summer Cookie Decorating with Ellen Lewis, 6:30 p.m. June 22; $60

◼️ Cocktail Making with Taylor Todd, 6:30 p.m. June 24; $75

◼️ Backyard Grill Out Sides with Heather Atripe, 6:30 p.m. June 28; $75

Registration is required for all classes. For more information or to register, visit honeycombkitchenshop.com or call (479) 340-1022.