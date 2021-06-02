Troopers: Batesville man dies in rollover crash

A Batesville man was killed in an Independence County crash Tuesday night, after his SUV was struck by a tractor-trailer and overturned, troopers said.

Nicholas B. Warner, 23, was driving a 2010 Nissan Xterra south on South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock when the wreck happened around 8:25 p.m. according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

Troopers said Warner attempted to cross Arkansas 69, pulling into the path of a tractor-trailer. The front of the vehicle struck the Nissan’s right side, according to the report.

The SUV overturned as a result of the crash, killing the driver, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 249 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.