U.K. goes day free of deaths from covid-19

Britain recorded no new covid-19 deaths Tuesday for the first time since July. Apart from July 30, there have been no days without officially recorded covid-19 deaths since March 2020.

The milestone bolsters businesses' calls for the government to push ahead with plans for its fourth and final stage of unlocking the economy June 21, which includes an end to all social distancing guidelines.

Still, rising case numbers have cast doubt on the government's plans to lift remaining pandemic-related restrictions. Along with zero deaths, the government reported 3,165 confirmed covid-19 cases, compared with about 2,500 cases last week. Many scientists are urging a delay in lifting the restrictions, arguing that more people need to be vaccinated before measures can be eased safely.

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought deaths down sharply, but case numbers are once again rising. Three-quarters of U.K. adults have had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far, and almost half have had both doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team have said they will need to wait for more data on the spread of the variant first identified in India before announcing by June 14 whether the easing of restrictions can go ahead as proposed. He is facing the dilemma of whether to prioritize the economy and ease the rules to remove all social distancing restrictions and allow large events to be held, or to stay cautious and delay the final step out of lockdown amid a surge in cases.

Adding pressure on Johnson was the decision by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to postpone a planned relaxation of the rules next week across a swathe of the region including Edinburgh because of an increase in the number of cases of the variant first detected in India.

Prevalence of this strain is what could prevent England's plans for unlocking. It has spread across the U.K., and the number of daily covid cases has ticked upwards in the past two weeks. That's raised concern of whether a second summer will be lost to the pandemic. The U.K. is also hosting the Group of Seven and climate summits this year.

Johnson's spokesman refused to be drawn on the government's thinking, saying only that it needed more time to assess the data. Asked if the government would copy Scotland's approach of having different restrictions in different places, Jamie Davies said the unlocking was a "national endeavor." That signals the government won't try to revive a system of regional tiers that failed to contain the pandemic last fall.

On May 17, indoor hospitality and entertainment sites, such as cinemas, theaters and museums re-opened -- yet with legal restrictions on capacity. Those limits mean it's been unprofitable for some businesses to return.

Britain's biggest business lobby group, the Confederation of British Industry, said in a statement that all companies are looking to the government for "clear guidance on Covid-status certification and social distancing once the economy fully unlocks."

While the government has pledged to give an update on the roadmap a week before the planned reopening, Night Time Industries Association Chief Executive Michael Kill said that doesn't give businesses enough time to test their operations. He said 95% of businesses had already committed funds to the reopening, including stocking up, preparing venues and getting workers back.

In another reopening move, London's Heathrow Airport resumed a terminal Tuesday to serve passengers arriving from high-risk countries.

Britain has barred travelers from a "red list" of 43 coronavirus hot spots including India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, fearing they could bring in worrisome virus variants. U.K. citizens and residents who return from those countries face a mandatory 10-day supervised quarantine in a government-approved hotel.

Starting Tuesday, red list arrivals can pass through the airport's Terminal 3, which was closed in April 2020 as international air travel plummeted, leaving Heathrow -- previously Europe's busiest airport -- largely empty.

Heathrow said in a statement that it had set up the new arrivals facility because "red list routes will likely be a feature of U.K. travel for the foreseeable future."

As the U.K. debates whether to loosen restrictions, seven European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc.

The countries starting early were Greece, Germany, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according to the European Commission.

Greece, which depends heavily on tourism, has been pressing for the commonly-recognized certificate that uses a QR code with advanced security features. The certificates are being issued to people who are fully vaccinated as well as those have already contracted the virus and developed antibodies and others who have had a PCR test within the past 72 hours.

The documents will have both digital and paper forms. They'll be free of charge, distributed in the national language plus English and be valid in all the bloc's countries.

"EU citizens are looking forward to travelling again, and they want to do so safely. Having an EU certificate is a crucial step on the way," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

MODERNA APPROVAL

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. said it is seeking a full approval for its covid-19 vaccine, a move that could make a shot cleared on an emergency basis during the pandemic into a stable source of revenue for years to come.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it will submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis in coming weeks to support the application for use of the vaccine in people 18 and older. Pfizer applied to the FDA for a full approval of its vaccine on May 7.

If regulators grant Moderna's request, it would mark the company's first approved product. Moderna went public in 2018 as a celebrated but unproven biotech company with little revenue, but it logged $1.94 billion in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Moderna's vaccine is one of three -- along with the shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE and Johnson & Johnson -- with emergency-use authorization in the U.S., a designation that can be revoked at any time and lasts only as long as the state of emergency itself.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in April that the review process typically takes six months, but that U.S. regulators would attempt to move faster than that in clearing covid vaccines and therapies.

Additionally, China's Sinovac Biotech received long-awaited World Health Organization authorization of its covid-19 vaccine. The WHO recommended its use for people aged 18 and older in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of two to four weeks between shots, according to a statement Tuesday.

The emergency-use listing granted to Sinovac's shot is the second given to a Chinese covid vaccine, after state-owned Sinopharm Group Co. secured WHO's nod for emergency use in early May. They will be additional inoculation options for Covax, a program backed by WHO and other global health groups dedicated to ensuring every country has access to vaccines.

Already cleared for emergency use by the WHO are vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

The WHO's green light bestows global legitimacy on a Chinese shot that has battled concerns about its efficacy after divergent data was reported from trial sites. It could provide assurance for developing countries that lack their own regulatory bodies and rely on the organization's advice on which shots are safe to use. Sinovac has shipped 380 million doses to countries and region ranging from Hong Kong to Zimbabwe since late last year.

The shot, dubbed CoronaVac, has the lowest efficacy rate reported from clinical trials among the frontrunner wave of vaccines: It was found to be just 50.7% effective in preventing symptomatic covid in a trial in Brazil, barely crossing the minimum threshold required by drug regulators around the world. But real world evidence is emerging that it's far more effective on the ground: In a recent study of around 130,000 Indonesia health workers, it protected 94% against symptomatic infection, 96% against hospitalization and 98% against death.

However, infections are also on the rebound in some countries that have rolled out Sinovac locally like Chile, fueling doubt on its effectiveness, though hasty reopenings and the spread of virus variants also play a part in the renewed outbreaks.

NO-STIGMA NAMES

Before the authorization announcement of China's Sinovac vaccine, WHO on Monday unveiled its new naming system for coronavirus variants, saying that it would use letters from the Greek alphabet as "non-stigmatising labels."

No longer the "Indian," "South African," and "British" coronavirus variants, they will now be referred to as the Delta, Beta and Alpha variants, respectively, according to WHO.

The WHO's guidance is intended for the general public: Scientists will continue using traditional and highly technical naming conventions. Those names haven't fully caught on in the wider discourse, because nonscientists can easily get tripped up when trying to remember the difference between the B.1.1.7 strand, which was first detected in Britain, or the B. 1.617.2 variant that was initially documented in India.

Greek letters are easier to pronounce and "more practical to be discussed by non-scientific audiences," the WHO said in its announcement.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said governments could be more willing to disclose the existence of a newly detected variant if they're sure that it won't be named after their country.

However, some experts fear that the WHO's new system for coronavirus variants won't catch on.

"It would have been good to have thought about this nomenclature early," Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN. "I think it's just a lot for people to think about this far down the line."

The Geneva-based body has long warned against naming infectious diseases after geographical locations. "This may seem like a trivial issue to some, but disease names really do matter to the people who are directly affected," Keiji Fukuda, then a top WHO official, said in 2015.

"We've seen certain disease names provoke a backlash against members of particular religious or ethnic communities, create unjustified barriers to travel, commerce and trade, and trigger needless slaughtering of food animals. This can have serious consequences for peoples' lives and livelihoods."

Numerous attacks against people of Asian heritage have been reported since the start of the pandemic, which began in China. South Asian people have also reported experiencing harassment since the variant that the WHO now calls Delta started spreading around the world.

According to Reuters, India's information technology ministry asked social media platforms to remove all references to an "Indian" variant last month on the grounds that the nickname was hurting the country's image. Britons have also objected to widespread references to the "U.K. variant."

Information for this article was contributed by Joe Mayes, Alex Morales, Timothy Annett, Robert Langreth, Emily Ashton and staff members of Bloomberg News; by Jill Lawless, Derek Gatopoulos and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press; and by Katerina Ang and Antonia Noori Farzan of The Washington Post.