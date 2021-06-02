Volunteers sought for mural on downtown Little Rock office building

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking “skilled community volunteers” to participate in the latest mural project for the downtown area.

Artist Matt McLeod and the volunteers will paint the large-scale mural, to portray downtown as “Everyone’s Neighborhood,” on the north wall of the Cashion Co. Insurance Building, 321 Scott St.

“After this crazy year and a half we’ve had, we felt this was a positive, uplifting project that would be great for the downtown community,” Gabe Holmstrom, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director, said in a news release.

Holmstrom said local graphic designer Josh Coker made the ‘Everyone’s Neighborhood’ graphic, and that they “loved its message so much that we worked with Matt McLeod to turn it into a piece of public art.”

Painting will begin this month with an expected summer completion. Those with paintbrush or paint roller experience can sign up at https://signup.com/go/sGspTOp.