Water park opens for season

The Memorial Day weekend marked the start of the 2021 summer season at the Crenshaw Springs Water Park at White Hall.

It opened Saturday at 11 a.m., and about 1,000 visitors from around southeast and central Arkansas made their way to the city-operated water park at 9801 Dollarway Road during the three-day holiday weekend, said Jeff May, the mayor's assistant who oversees the water park's operation.

There's nothing else like it in the immediate area and features two large flume slides, a lazy river, a toddler splash pad and slide, a zero-depth entry area, diving boards and a rock-climbing wall, as well as a concession stand.

For park visitors, the Texas State Fair Corn Dog is a must-try. It's that good, May said.

The park is one of the area's largest seasonal employers, with about 55 new hires, as well as a number of returning personnel.

Many are college or high school students, like new hire Austin Browning, a 10th grader at White Hall High School. It's his first job, he said while waiting on customers at the concession stand late Monday morning.

"It's fun. I like it a lot," Browning said.

College students Brenda Alvare, Hannah Rongy and Layne Lawson were manning the drink station that day.

Rongy said it was her second summer season and like the others, much of the money she makes will go into a savings account.

"It's a fun atmosphere," Rongy said about working at the water park.

A MAD RUSH

In the days before the opening, it's a little like juggling balls while herding cats, May said.

The nearly six dozen employees' paperwork must be filled out and filed, and, as well, the mostly young group needs to be trained.

Also, the park has to be thoroughly cleaned, and the water features are inspected and pools filled, and the concession stand must be stocked with fresh and paper products, and personnel trained on proper and safe food preparation.

There are also weekly employee schedules to be configured and posted, and pools and restroom facilities must be kept in order.

Employee assignments are made and money collected, counted and deposited. There are 14 lifeguards on-duty at all times who must be placed strategically.

There's on-site security and they along with employees must make sure that all visitors follow the rules.

Of course, that's only a glimpse behind the scenes.

May said he doesn't deserve the credit, instead saying, "I have really great managers that make this possible."

Working at the front gate checking bags for contraband, Barron Mitchell, a White Hall High School 11th grader and first-time employee, described the operation as "very organized."

The Crenshaw Springs Water Park is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

Admission for kids 3 and under is free; $10 for kids 4 through 12; $12 for 13 and up; and $10 for senior citizens and active military.

A 10-visit pass, with no age or residency restrictions, is $100, and a season pass for White Hall School District residents is $55.

Details: www.whitehallar.org, or (870) 247-6964.