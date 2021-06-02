White Hall ceremony remembers service members who died in war

The crowd was silent Monday morning as Brenda Doucey read 21 names out loud, after which volunteer Dee Kendrick sounded a small bell on the White Hall Museum grounds near its permanent Veterans Memorial.

This was part of an hourlong Memorial Day ceremony honoring area veterans killed or missing in action.

Doucey, the museum's director and event organizer, said at the start of the ceremony, "Today, the nation recognizes the sacrifice that all Gold Star Family members make."

More than 100 attended the ceremony that included a musical performance by the Pine Bluff Community Band and an invocation was given by First Baptist Church pastor Jim Monroe.

"While most celebrate this day by not having to go to work or cooking on the grill, let us remember that it was because of the sacrifice of these soldiers throughout the centuries who gave us the freedom to do so," said Monroe, who is also the community band president.

In addition to recognizing military service members, organizers honored two Gold Star Families.

This included Gold Star Family member Betty Bradshaw, grandmother of Michael Strachota of White Hall, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

Bradshaw of Pine Bluff also lost a brother in the Korean War in 1950.

Linda Baxter of Star City, Strachota's mother, also attended the event, saying, "It was very moving."

While a death impacts the family, it can reach beyond the moment to the next generation. For instance, Kristie Hamilton of Haskell, also a Gold Star Family member, was born in the months following the 1971 death of her father, Frederick Thacker of Rison, who was killed in action in Vietnam.

Marilyn Stringfellow of White Hall, Thacker's widow, said, "I thought it was a very nice ceremony. White Hall does a great job for our veterans and the fallen. It's important that we never forget their sacrifice."

Glen Minor served in the U.S. Air Force and moved 11 times during his four years, nine months and 14 days of service.

"But who's counting," he said playfully while standing inside the museum after the ceremony.

Service and sacrifice comes in many forms, from spouses and kids packing up and moving from place to place to long hours spent worrying about husbands and wives who are serving in war zones, Minor said.

But it's not all bad.

Minor turned his service into a life-changing event. After an honorable discharge, he used his GI Bill to pay for an industrial engineering degree and went to work at the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Greg Stanford, a local history buff whose father served in the military, has long attended the Memorial Day services. Now his daughter, Hannah, accompanies him.

"It's a tradition...We like to hear the stories," Hannah Stanford said about their reason for attending. But more than that, she said, "We are here to honor the fallen and those who are still fighting."

About two dozen members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association were present, and nine Willing Workers of White Hall donated cookies and other refreshments for the ceremony and helped set up the outdoor portion of the venue.

Sarah Payton, Willing Workers of White Hall president, said about the day's large turnout, "People are ready to get out."

Last year's Memorial Day celebration was limited to a drive-by, said Doucey.

At the end of his prayer, Monroe included one Biblical-inspired request, "... we anticipate a day when there is no war," and "that nation will not lift up sword against nation, and neither will they learn war anymore."

Gold Star Family members at the ceremony include (from far left) Betty Bradshaw, grandmother of Michael Strachota, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012, and his mother, Linda Baxter, (far right); Kristie Hamilton, (center left),who was born months after her father Frederick Thacker was killed in action in Vietnam in 1971, and Marilyn Stringfellow, Thacker’s widow. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)