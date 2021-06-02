Womack talks transit funding, tours new facility

SPRINGDALE -- Third District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, toured Ozark Regional Transit's new headquarters and talked about how to pay for transit over lunch with staff Tuesday.

"It was really, really cool to have him here. He was instrumental in helping us get vehicles and the facility," said Joel Gardner, CEO. "I hope he got to see the fruits of his labor."

Gardner said Womack and his staff helped Regional Transit with grant money for vehicles after its bus fleet burned in early 2017. They also helped with the $2.9 million grant used for the new building in Springdale.

"I really believe he's done the majority of the heavy lifting when it comes to the federal grants," Gardner said. "Without him, I don't think we would have gotten it. So, it's good for him to see what we're doing today."

Regional Transit staff moved into the the 8,600-square-foot administration and operation center in December. It took three tries to secure the U.S. Department of Transportation grant. Regional Transit had outgrown the 7,000-square-foot building that had housed it for decades. The transit has about 65 employees.

The transit suffered an early morning Jan. 9, 2017, fire that destroyed 20 buses, decimating its fleet.

They used a mismatched collection of loaned and borrowed buses to maintain service the remainder of that year. Since then, several federal grants have been used to buy new buses, which cost about $120,000 each, bringing the fleet back to full strength. Regional Transit now has 33 vehicles in the fleet.

Gardner and Womack also talked about growing public transit in the region, including plans to seek a sales tax in the big four cities along the Interstate 49 corridor to provide more local money. The Ozark Transit Board of Directors earlier this year approved a 10-year development plan for the region.

Gardner said he'd like to take a one-fourth-cent sales tax to voters next year on the November General Election ballot. That would allow for starting some new or expanded services in 2024 if voters approved. A sales tax would pay for buses, maintenance and operations. The tax increase would require voter approval in each of the cities. Transit would then be expanded in the cities that pass the tax. If most voters in a city were against the tax, that city would see no expansion.

Gardner said he believes local funding is critical for getting future federal or state grants.

"Right now, we cannot compete for any of the competitive grants that are out there because we're not investing enough locally," he said. "We have to do the local thing first."

Womack cautioned Gardner about the timing of the vote and noted that he'll be competing with cities and counties who are also looking for money for growth-related projects.

"He's going to have an uphill climb there but, he's right that they're going to have to have some buy-in from the local community to convince Washington appropriators to give them more money," Womack said.

Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and the University of Arkansas, along with state and federal government grants, pay for public transportation in the region to the tune of about $8 million a year. Washington County, Benton County, Carroll County and Berryville make small contributions.