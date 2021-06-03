3 men admit to dealing fentanyl with drug rings

Three men pleaded guilty in two separate fentanyl cases in federal court in Little Rock on Wednesday.

Courtney Rhodes pleaded guilty to the distribution of a controlled substance, while the U.S. government dismissed three other charges.

Terrell Fordson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, while federal prosecutors dismissed two other charges.

Michael Gioelli pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl with prosecutors dropping the rest of the counts against him.

The three men were a part of fentanyl distribution rings that trafficked the drug in Central Arkansas.

Rhodes and Fordson are just two of the nine people indicted as part of the Monterrio "Money" Fuller fentanyl distribution ring.

According to the plea agreement Rhodes signed Wednesday, in January 2019 a confidential source working with law enforcement made a recorded call to Rhodes for "the purpose of purchasing heroin or fentanyl."

Rhodes told the confidential source to meet him in the John Barrow area of Little Rock.

During the "controlled buy," Rhodes asked the confidential source, "What you got?" with the source replying "I need two of em," meaning two grams of heroin/fentanyl, according to the plea agreement.

From a video recorded inside the confidential source's vehicle, Rhodes can be seen pulling out a large plastic bag with an "off white" substance containing a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

Rhodes bites off two pieces to weigh on a set of electronic scales and can be seen counting money, according to the plea agreement

Rhodes appeared in front of U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller and was taken into custody after agreeing to plead guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Fordson, also a part of the Fuller fentanyl distribution ring, agreed with Fuller and others in 2018 to "distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl."

During FBI wiretapped phone calls and text messages between Fordson and Fuller, Fordson negotiated the purchase and distribution of fentanyl from Fuller.

According to the plea agreement, Fordson was responsible for between 24 and 32 grams of fentanyl.

Fordson faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Gioelli is one of 17 co-defendants who are a part of the case targeting Desmond Kelley, who was head of another fentanyl distribution ring in central Arkansas.

Kelley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in February.

As a part of his guilty plea Wednesday, Gioelli admitted the amount of fentanyl he distributed was between eight and 16 grams.

Gioelli faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

All three will be sentenced at later dates.