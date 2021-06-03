7 festivals, other events to check out in Arkansas during June 2021

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Summer means outdoor festivals, events and celebrations are here in full force. Here are seven such events happening across Arkansas this month.

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival

June 5-12 around the city of Warren.

One of the oldest festivals still put on annually, this event celebrates “the symbol of Bradley County”: the tomato. The festival offers a variety of activities, from carnival rides to pageants to live music to a tomato-eating contest.

http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/

Hot Springs Music Festival

June 7-11, virtual.

This festival offers educational opportunities for pre-professional musicians and performances for the general public to enjoy. This year’s event is virtual, so it’s a bit different than usual, but there are still opportunities for both musicians and audiences.

https://www.hotmusicfestival.com

River Cities Dragon Boat Festival

June 11-12 at Lake Willastein Park, 157 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle.

Teams from local organizations, businesses and the community compete in boat races during this event, but that’s far from the only activity. Festival-goers can also see a fireworks display, check out food trucks, participate in children’s crafts and, of course, watch the races.

https://rivercitiesdragonboatfestival.com/

Wynne Farm Fest

June 11-12 in downtown Wynne.

This community event hosts a large barbecue cook-off with a $10,000 prize purse. It also has a carnival, live music and a classic car show.

https://www.facebook.com/wynnefarmfest

Juneteenth Arkansas Festival

June 19 at Mosaic Templars, 501 W. 9th St., and Interstate Park, 3900 S. Arch St., Little Rock.

This event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and will offer a day of fun and education. A parade will begin at Mosaic Templars and end at Interstate Park, where participants can enjoy water slides, kickball, music and African cultural education.

https://www.juneteentharkansas.com/

Rodeo of the Ozarks

June 23-26 at 1423 E. Emma Ave., Springdale.

The rodeo will happen each night at 7:30 p.m., and a parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 26

https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/2021-schedule

PurpleHull Pea Festival

June 26 at 212 Grayson St., Emerson.

The PurpleHull Pea Festival uses the titular vegetable for a shelling content and meals. The event also offers an only-of-its-kind rotary tiller race plus a tiller parade, a farmer’s market and a fireworks show.

https://purplehull.com/aboutfestival/