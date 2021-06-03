7 Hills CEO leaves to pursue next chapter

FAYETTEVILLE -- The chief executive officer of the region's leading homelessness services provider says she's ready for the next chapter of her professional career, whatever that may be.

Jessica Andrews, 31, will have her last day leading 7 Hills Homeless Center on June 25, according to a news release from the organization. Steven Mills, chief operating officer, will serve as interim chief executive.

The board for 7 Hills hired Andrews in fall 2017. She previously served as executive director of Community Venture Foundation and is a Little Rock native.

7 Hills Board President Jo Kaye Bandy said Andrews was the right person at the right time and helped mold the organization as needs became more complex.

"We absolutely hate to lose her, but also absolutely respect her decision," Bandy said.

7 Hills shifted to a housing-first philosophy under Andrews' tenure. The national model has service providers find a place for people to live before tending to other needs, such as substance abuse treatment or getting a job, according to the release.

The move led to a restructuring of the organization's Hope housing program, which serves 72 residents in Northwest Arkansas.

Andrews said she's at a time in her life where she's ready for something different, although she isn't quite sure what yet. The organization is stable and ready for a new person to take the helm, she said.

"It's bittersweet for me because I am so passionate about this work," Andrews said. "But I also just have to honor what I know about myself, which is I'm ready to go."

A search for a permanent chief executive officer has begun, according to the release.