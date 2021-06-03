Amity boy, 6, dies after being struck by car

A 6-year-old Amity boy was reportedly struck by a car Wednesday night in the parking lot of LakePointe Church in Hot Springs and later died from his injuries, Hot Springs police Cpl. Patrick Langley said Thursday.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the church, 1343 Albert Pike Road, at 8:20 p.m. regarding an injury accident, Langley told The Sentinel-Record.

"Upon arrival, a 6-year-old juvenile was noted to be injured as a result of being struck by a vehicle," he said.

"The juvenile victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to their injuries," he said.

The juvenile driver of the vehicle, who is from Hot Springs, was interviewed with parental consent, he said.

"However, there are no charges related to this incident at this time," Langley said.

The case file will be forwarded to the Garland County prosecuting attorney's office for review, he said.