LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Amy Helm to play, honor dad; Block does 'Music in the Wild'

Singer-songwriter Amy Helm, who is about to release her third album, "What the Flood Leaves Behind," on June 18, will perform a trio of Arkansas shows this week: Roots HQ on the Avenue, 1 E. Mountain St., Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, tickets are $35; the Arkansas Country Music Awards at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway at 5:30 p.m. Monday, tickets range from $18.50 to $100; and at South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but tickets are sold out.

Helm's appearance at the awards show in Conway will be in conjunction with her father, the late drummer and singer, Levon Helm, being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. She got her start as a performer singing in her father's touring blues band, the Barn Burners, who did a show at Little Rock's Cajun's Wharf in the early 2000s. She released her first album, "Didn't It Rain," in 2015, followed by "This Too Shall Light" in 2018.

◼️ Trumpeter Rodney Block will perform for "Music in the Wild" at 8 p.m. Friday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Admission is $25. (501) 821-7275; wildwoodpark.org.

The concert will be outdoors in the park's Butler Gazebo. Blankets and chairs are recommended; the concert will move to the park's pavilion if it rains.

Rodney Block performs Friday for “Music in the Wild” at Wildwood Park for the Arts. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Block has performed with Earth, Wind and Fire, Ellis and Delfeayo Marsalis, Whodini, Kirk Whalum, Lalah Hathaway, Johnny Gill, Eric Benet and Doug E. Fresh.

◼️ Cory Fontenot will perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Brian Nahlen will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 916-9826. On Friday, he will perform from 7-9 p.m. at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com. Bluesboy Jag will also perform from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Charlie's Good Time Drinkery, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 904-1127.

◼️ The Chad Marshall Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Townsend will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Pam Setser will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ The Risky Whiskey Boys will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Dallas Smith will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ The Gravel Yard will perform from 6-9 p.m. today for the first Thursday in Hillcrest event, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

◼️ The Community Drum Circle will perform at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Tragikly White will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 111800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. Admission is $10. Tyler Kinch, Hayefield and Mallory Everett will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $18. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ JoBuck and Hellcamino will perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

BENTON

Brian Ramsay will perform at 6 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

CAMDEN

Singer-songwriter Brian Martin, a native of Camden, returns to his hometown to perform between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday in the city's small park at the corner of Washington and Adams streets. His show is part of Camden's First Friday Monthly Market. (870) 807-1468; firstfridaycamden.com.

Martin, who now lives in north Arkansas, is a member of the band Sad Daddy.

CONWAY

Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Paul Unraveled will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ DeFrance will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556.

◼️ Triot Quiet will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Brass Tacks will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

Little Rock rock band de France: Drew DeFrance (from left), Daniel Stratton Curry, Charlie Askew, Connor Roach and Mitchell Lowe, perform Friday in Hot Springs and Saturday in Dardanelle. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/David Yerby)

DARDANELLE

DeFrance will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Brick Fields will perform (following the Cate Brothers Band's show) for an "after party" at 8:30 p.m. Friday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Admission is free. (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

HOT SPRINGS

The Memphis Soul Revue will perform from 5-10 p.m. today at the first of four "Bridge Street Live" block parties in Hot Springs. Organizers suggest attendees take lawn chairs, along with food concessions from the nearby restaurants Brick House Grill, Picantes, Maxwell Blade Theater of Magic, Steinhaus Keller, The Vault, Copper Penny Pub and Porterhouse. Since the city created a Live Entertainment District, alcoholic beverages can be carried outside throughout the district.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Dean Agus will perform from 7-10 p.m. today on the rooftop of The Waters, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 625-3850. In the event of rain, he will move downstairs to the Avenue Lounge.

◼️ DeFrance will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Bar, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

◼️ Bad Habit will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 420-3286.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Mike Bearden will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Larry Womack and the Automatics will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-817; beehivehvs.com.

NEWPORT

Queen Anne's Revenge will perform at 1:15 p.m. Saturday as part of the lineup at Newport's 12th annual Delta Arts Festival at the Terry Scroggins Amphitheater, 201 Hazel St. Admission is free. (870) 523-1009.

Queen Anne's Revenge, which formed 17 years ago in Jonesboro, released its debut album, "Cartoons Can't Get Cancer," in 2007.

Other performers will include Boots Bailey & The Boys, Bailey Bigger, Steve Boyster, Ben Brenner's Fonky Donkey, Ed Casper, Chains and Lanes, Christopher Davis, Mallory Everett, The Gravel Yard Band, Harrisong Trio, Pamela Hopkins, Adria Hyde, Chad Marshall Band, Tequila Mockingbird, Route 358 Band, John Parks, Andrew Pretty, Danny Rains, Artis Roush, J.R. and the Hymntimes, Grateful Impressions of Jerry Garcia, All N Band, Mark Edgar Stuart, Exit From Dark, Erin Walters, Effron White and H3ADCANNON.

TICKETS

Larkin Poe will perform at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Nov. 13 and tickets, $25 or $30, go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at the club. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Slipknot will perform at the Walmart Amp in Rogers on Oct. 26, and tickets, from $29.50 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, the venue's box office or at (479) 443-5600.

◼️ 3 Doors Down, along with opening act Seether, will perform at the Walmart Amp in Rogers on Sept. 24, and tickets, from $29 to $89.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, the venue's box office or at (479) 443-5600.