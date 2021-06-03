The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 2, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-452. Preston Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Motion to withdraw denied; rebriefing ordered. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-20-321. The Woodlands Nursing & Retirement Center, Inc. v. DeQueen Therapy & Living Center, Inc.; Kilgore Consulting, Inc., Formerly Known as Victoria Health Care, Inc.; and Josh Kilgore, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-436. Jeremy Tutt v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-20-89. Erik Rye v. Sonia Rye, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Abramson, Murphy, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., concur in part and dissent in part.

CV-20-587. Xpress Boats, Inc.; and Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Company v. Jose Mora, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Dismissed. Barrett and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-20-352. Jeffery Ford v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-20-316. Betty Charles v. James Shelton Ellis, Trustee of the James Shelton Ellis Trust CUI 9/2/1998, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Hixson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-465. Antwon Picaso Wheaton v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-221. Juan D. Cruz v. State of Arkansas, from Monroe County Circuit Court. Reversed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-457. Charles Grunenburg v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-20-18. Bronco Industrial Services, LLC; Gray Insurance Company; and Cannon Cochran Management Services, Inc. v. James Brooks, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

CV-20-715. Shawna Ann Marie Miller v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-543. Calvin Kentra Marshall v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-20-458. Ben M. Branson and Joseph Alan Branson v. R. Lee Hiers, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-332. Eric Alan Coon v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-20-717. Tiffany Cramer v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-21-24. Nichole E. Tucker v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Bentonville Christian Academy, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded for an award of benefits. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-21-51. Kristin Caldwell v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to settle and supplement the record. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-207. Joseph Evan Bennion v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied without prejudice. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-20-444. James N. Bynum v. State of Arkansas, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-384. Joshua Michael Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion to withdraw denied. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-20-376. Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Latonya Thrower, Personal Representative of the Estate of Jasiah Thrower, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.

CV-20-413. Heather Galli v. Linda Jones and Vinton Jones, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourteenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson, Gruber, Barrett, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Hixson, J., dissents.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-20-691. Brandon S. Fannin v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-19-595. St. Francis River Regional Water District v. City of Marmaduke, Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-19-913. Dragan Vicentic, Individually and as a Member, Director, and Officer of Green Springs Medical, LLC v. Bruce Simpson, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-398. Cody Lane Cagle v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed; motion granted. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-20-636. Jermaine Bohanon v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-503. Terry Cortez Stewart v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-20-422. Devona Powell v. Kenneth James Parker, from Lafayette County Circuit Court. Reversed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.