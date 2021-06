Fayetteville, 1919: The state of Arkansas selected the remote mountain town of Fayetteville in the 1870s as home for its major university. By the early 1900s an array of buildings spread over the hilltop, including Gray Hall, the main men's dormitory and home for a time to Don R.P. Davis, as seen in Tuesday's feature. The building was razed in 1966.

