ATP Challenger Tour Little Rock Open results

ATP CHALLENGER TOUR

Little Rock Open

At Rebsamen Tennis Center

Little Rock

Purse: $52,080

Surface: Hard

NOTE Matches were postponed for a second day because of inclement weather.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

Matches scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

SINGLES

ROUND OF 32

(8) Christopher Eubanks vs. Nicolas Mejia

Oliver Crawford vs. (9) Peter Polansky

Stefan Kozlov vs. (6) Thai-Son Kwiatkowski

(1) Jason Jung vs. Hiroki Moriya

Jack Sock vs. Roberto Quiroz

(4) Ernesto Escobedo vs. Donald Young

Alexis Galarneau vs. JC Aragone

Agustin Velotti vs. Emilio Gomez

Alexander Ritschard vs. Kevin King

Ulises Blanch vs. Zachary Svajda

Dayne Kelly vs. Nick Chappell

ROUND OF 16

(1) Jason King vs. Hiroki Moriya

Darian King vs. (5) Mitchell Krueger

DOUBLES

ROUND OF 16

Roberto Cid Subervi/Hunter Johnson vs. Jackson Allen/Maks Silagy

(1) Robert Galloway/Alex Lawson vs. Ruben Gonzales/Martinn Redlicki