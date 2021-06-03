Authorities working to identify man found dead in vehicle at Little Rock

The state Crime Laboratory is working to identify a man found dead inside a vehicle at Little Rock on May 23, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to a shooting before 11 p.m. May 23 in the 5000 block of West 65th Street, about 4 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 530 interchange, according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Upon arrival they discovered Isaac Gomez, 28, with a gunshot wound, police said. Gomez was brought to UAMS Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, the report states.

Officers were informed that the vehicle Gomez was driving was unaccounted for and possibly contained another victim, according to the report.

When the vehicle was found, police discovered a deceased Hispanic male, police said.

Detectives are working with other local authorities to determine the name and age of that male, police said.