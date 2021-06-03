Back on the gridiron

GENTRY — Football was back in Pioneer Stadium on Friday night as two teams, both from Gentry, faced off for a spring game on the last day of the school year.

It was the maroon shirts against the white shirts, and both teams made some great running and pass plays in the contest. The final score was 28-17 in favor of maroon. But, as one spectator was heard to say “It was great to see Gentry win.”

Following the exhibition game fans moved to the practice field where Virgie the cow was put out in the bingo board pasture to select a winner to the cow-patty bingo contest. It took a bit of time, but Virgie finally felt moved to select Kellsey Jones-Eller as the $500 winner.

The event was part of a fund-raiser for the Gentry Pioneer football program.