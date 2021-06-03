BASEBALL: Tulsa drills Naturals 9-1

SPRINGDALE -- Tulsa starting pitcher Gerardo Carillo held the Northwest Arkansas bats quiet, and the Drillers manufactured 11 hits in a 9-1 victory Wednesday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

The one run was the fewest scored by the Naturals (12-12) since a 4-0 loss May 7 at Arkansas.

"We ran into a pretty good pitcher," Northwest Arkansas manager Scott Thurman said. "You know, that's how it goes and so we're going to bounce back tomorrow and be ready to go."

Royals' top prospect (via MLB.com) Bobby Witt Jr. blasted his eighth home run of the year to put the Naturals on the board after falling behind a run in the first due to an error. This would be the only Northwest Arkansas score of the game.

Witt, rated as the No.7 overall Major League Baseball prospect, has now homered five times in the last four games.

"He's just getting his timing down," Thurman said. "He's starting to take off and it's pretty fun to watch."

Tulsa (15-11) responded in the second inning. Naturals' starter Stephen Woods Jr. (0-4) had another rough outing. He retired the first two batters, but back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. Donovan Casey then hit a line-drive single to right field, plating two runs and giving the Drillers a 3-1 advantage.

After a scoreless inning by both teams, Tulsa produced more two-out offense in the fourth when Hunter Feduccia walked on a full count, and Jeren Kendall slapped a double to center field in the next at-bat. Feduccia rounded home with no play at the plate, extending the Drillers' lead by a run.

This would be Woods' last inning on the bump. He pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs off six hits, walking four and striking out two.

Robert Garcia took over on the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the fifth. It wasn't smooth sailing for the lefty, who only pitched one-third inning after allowing two runs.

The Naturals made a third pitching change with Peyton Gray, who escaped a bases-loaded jam unscathed, keeping the score 6-1.

"He had fastball command and a great changeup working," Thurman said of the righty. "It was a really nice outing for Peyton coming in with the bases loaded with one out and getting the big pop-up and a strikeout. It was just a really solid performance."

The Drillers went to the bullpen in the sixth inning to replace Carillo (1-0) who tossed 5.1 innings, allowing one run off three hits. The Dodgers' sixth highest rated pitching prospect also struck out five Naturals batters.

The Naturals' bats threatened in the seventh. After leadoff batter Nick Pratto reached base off a walk, MJ Melendez ripped a double off the wall. Pratto was gunned down off a throw from Kendall at home plate, and the next two Northwest Arkansas batters were retired.

Gray, coming in relief on his 26th birthday, had a strong outing. He retired all eleven batters in 3.2 innings of work, striking out six.

"I've been working on a few things with our pitching coach D-Lew (Derrick Lewis) and I was feeling good," Gray said. "I was able to command the strike-zone, getting that strike one kind of opened everything up

"My family is in town, so it was cool for them to watch me throw. Pitching well on your birthday, that's always good."

Tulsa added some insurance in the ninth when Kody Hoese sent a three-run laser over the center field berm off Derrick Adams, the fourth Northwest Arkansas pitcher of the game.

The Naturals couldn't respond in the bottom of the inning, and Tulsa first baseman Ryan Noda closed the door with an unassisted double-play to end the game.

Freddy Fermin led Northwest Arkansas batting, going 2-for-3. Four other Naturals each had a hit.

Today's game TULSA AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS WHEN 7:05 p.m. WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale PITCHERS Tulsa — RHP Andre Jackson (1-1, 3.43 ERA). NW Arkansas — RHP Alec Marsh (1-2, 3.86 ERA).

