Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits With Friends: Drag show supports shelter

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Taylor Madison Monroe is “a hoot and a half. She is the life of the party,” says her alter-ego and creator, Jeremy Reid Stuthard. (Courtesy photo/Carrie Strong)

The second annual Purple Reign Drag Show Fundraiser presented by Skittles to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter will be at The Momentary in Bentonville. Crystal Methyd, a season 12 finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race," will be the featured performer.

Organizers say other performers include local favorites Taylor Madison Monroe; Amiyah Turelle; O'Shea Reed; Neptune; Ella Rosa; Nicki Savage; Umami Origami; and Inertia.

Due to social distancing guidelines, tickets are being sold in four-packs with three tiers available: VIP, Private Tables and Party Pods.

Shelter leaders say: "Domestic Violence affects the LGBTQIA+ community at rates significantly higher than any other demographic community. We know that domestic violence does not discriminate, and neither do we.

"At the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, we provide shelter, counseling and advocacy services to anyone who needs assistance reclaiming their lives and freedom from their abuser. We are a safe place for you to be you."

The group says all proceeds will go directly to support the shelter's programs and clients.

The nonprofit organization offers 30-day emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence. In 2018, the 31-year-old shelter in Rogers took in 509 clients -- 276 women and 233 children. Offerings available to residents at the shelter include food, clothing, counseling, court and children's advocacy, community education and support groups.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

More News

Purple Reign

Who: Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter

What: Live drag show featuring Crystal Methyd and local performers

When: 8 p.m. June 5

Where: The Momentary in Bentonville

Information: (479) 246-0353 or nwaws.org

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT