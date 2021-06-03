Benefits With Friends: Drag show supports shelter

The second annual Purple Reign Drag Show Fundraiser presented by Skittles to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter will be at The Momentary in Bentonville. Crystal Methyd, a season 12 finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race," will be the featured performer.

Organizers say other performers include local favorites Taylor Madison Monroe; Amiyah Turelle; O'Shea Reed; Neptune; Ella Rosa; Nicki Savage; Umami Origami; and Inertia.

Due to social distancing guidelines, tickets are being sold in four-packs with three tiers available: VIP, Private Tables and Party Pods.

Shelter leaders say: "Domestic Violence affects the LGBTQIA+ community at rates significantly higher than any other demographic community. We know that domestic violence does not discriminate, and neither do we.

"At the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, we provide shelter, counseling and advocacy services to anyone who needs assistance reclaiming their lives and freedom from their abuser. We are a safe place for you to be you."

The group says all proceeds will go directly to support the shelter's programs and clients.

The nonprofit organization offers 30-day emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence. In 2018, the 31-year-old shelter in Rogers took in 509 clients -- 276 women and 233 children. Offerings available to residents at the shelter include food, clothing, counseling, court and children's advocacy, community education and support groups.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

