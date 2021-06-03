Biden, GOP negotiator hold infrastructure talk

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden met privately in the Oval Office on Wednesday with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the Republicans' lead negotiator on infrastructure legislation, as the two sides looked to make progress toward a bipartisan deal.

The meeting was billed more as an effort to build a personal rapport than as an attempt to hash out the specifics of a deal. Shortly before Capito arrived, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that she didn't "expect this meeting to be an exchange of paper," saying it would be more of a "discussion."

After the sit-down, which lasted about an hour, the White House issued only a short statement, calling the discussion "constructive and frank" and noting that Biden and Capito "agreed to reconnect on Friday."

In her own statement after the meeting, Capito said she is "encouraged that negotiations have continued" and "reiterated to the president her desire to work together." She also said she "stressed the progress the Senate has already made."

Talks over the Biden administration's top legislative priority have been slow-going as time is running out for the sides to reach a bipartisan agreement. The administration has set a June 7 deadline to see clear direction and signs of progress.

"The fact that the president is having Sen. Capito here today and has been having ongoing discussions with Republicans in the Senate and that he's eager to find a path forward on bipartisanship work certainly tells you, I think, what you need to know about what he thinks about working with people even when there's disagreement," Psaki said before the afternoon session.

The president has sized up the GOP's latest $928 billion offer as unworkable, in large part because it would tap unused covid-19 funds to pay for it. Instead, Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to generate revenue for a $1.7 trillion package, a nonstarter for Senate Republicans.

The ongoing talks may take on new importance after Democrats suffered a setback Wednesday in their efforts to advance Biden priorities on party-line votes. The Senate parliamentarian signaled new procedural limits on how many times Democrats can use the budget reconciliation process that allows a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to advance legislation. In a four-page ruling, the parliamentarian said only one package would be available this calendar year.

Friday's next round of talks would overlap with the release of the May jobs report, as private economists estimate a meaningful increase after disappointing figures in April. May's job figures could provide evidence on whether Biden's earlier $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package has helped put the country on track to recover by 2022 the jobs lost to the pandemic.

Heading into Wednesday's meeting, Capito was expected to emphasize the GOP's push to repurpose the coronavirus relief funds to pay for infrastructure investments, said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has tasked her to lead the discussions.

"That's the key to getting a bipartisan agreement," McConnell said at a news conference in Kentucky. He particularly wants to halt unemployment assistance that he said is preventing Americans from returning to work.

"The coronavirus is behind us. We need to get back to work," McConnell said.

Despite the lack of apparent progress, neither side is eager to be the one to walk away from the negotiations. For Biden, showing a willingness to meet Republicans in the middle is also about demonstrating a good-faith effort at reaching a deal to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has made bipartisan legislation a top priority. Republicans can also score political gains by trying to work with a popular president.

Yet an initial Memorial Day deadline came and went without results, and in the latest rounds of talks, Biden and a core group of GOP senators appear to have pulled further apart. Democrats, who hold slim majorities in the House and Senate, are watching as the White House and Republicans try to narrow the gap between the president's initial ideas for a significant investment in not just roads and bridges but also in the "human" infrastructure of hospitals and child and senior care facilities, and a GOP approach that is more focused on traditional infrastructure projects.

The White House has pared the president's initial $2.3 trillion bid, now tallied at $1.7 trillion, with Biden proposing to fund the investment by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Without a bipartisan agreement with Republicans, Biden will be faced with trying to muscle support from Democrats alone. That approach also poses political challenges in the narrowly divided Congress, where the administration has few votes to spare if the president tries to push the package to passage under the budget rules that allow for a majority vote.

Psaki downplayed comments Biden had made Tuesday that were seen as critical of two Democrats, presumably Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. During remarks in Tulsa, Biden noted those Democrats who don't always vote with the party, blaming them for stalling his agenda.

Psaki said the president considers both Manchin and Sinema "good working partners" and pointed to the Capito meeting as an example of his willingness to broach the divide to hash out issues.

Biden's own thinking is that the Republicans' proposal, while improved from an earlier $568 billion opening bid, is unworkable because they want to tap the unspent covid-19 funds.

The president, in meetings with his team, has zeroed in on the questions the Republican proposal raises -- namely, which coronavirus relief funds to possibly shelve. Biden's view is that tapping the covid-19 funds would unduly burden the middle class, including small-business owners, who are receiving the virus aid during the pandemic crisis, according to people familiar with the discussions.

For Republicans, corporate tax increases are a red line they will not cross, and they instead want to pay for the infrastructure investment with the virus aid money as well as typical gas taxes and other fees on consumers.

"I think we can get to real compromise, absolutely," Capito said over the weekend.

Congress is away for a weeklong Memorial Day break, but it faces a deadline when lawmakers return next week.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday suggested the administration needed to see real progress toward a deal by June 7, but Psaki said there was no concrete timeline. Biden's 36 years in the Senate, she continued, showed him to be a patient man, but she added: "His patience is not unending, and he wants to make progress."

The White House said the president will also be paying attention to the action in the House that week when the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is set to begin debating a big highway reauthorization bill that is being closely watched as a potential building block toward the broader package.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had noted the panel's hearing next Wednesday as "a relevant date in terms of the overall time frame."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram, Darlene Superville and Josh Boak of The Associated Press; and by Eli Stokols of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).

A Delaware state trooper watches Wednesday as one of the helicopters in President Joe Biden’s group prepares to land at Rehoboth Beach. Biden, after wrapping up infrastructure talks at the White House, arrived to spend a few days at his home there to celebrate first lady Jill Biden’s 70th birthday. (AP/Susan Walsh)