Body found in Arkansas River ID'ed as Little Rock teen

Deputies have identified the man whose body was found in the Arkansas River on May 26, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said.

The body of Davion Sanders, 19, of Little Rock was found by a fisherman Tuesday morning near the Interstate 440 bridge, deputies said.

The body was identified at the state Crime Laboratory, according to Lt. Cody Burk.

Burk said a possible identification was made early on based on physical appearance and contact with the family. The state medical examiner later confirmed the identity based on DNA, Burk added.

Sanders, who was reported missing to the Little Rock Police Department on Friday, May 21, was determined to have died by drowning, Burk said.