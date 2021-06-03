Calendar 6-3-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, June 3

Arsenal to destroy production items

Residents living close to the Pine Bluff Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions or see smoke coming from the installation Thursday. Personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment will be destroying some obsolete production items during the morning, according to a news release.

Small Works on Paper open at ASC

The Arkansas Arts Council's touring 34th annual Small Works on Paper exhibition opens Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St, the Arts & Science Center's new community art and event space. Area artists Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff are among the 26 artists exhibiting in Small Works on Paper. The ARTSpace on Main is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The exhibition runs through June 26.

New business sets ribbon cutting

Child Care Aware WCA, 1301 Ridgway Road, Suite 1A, will host an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3. The ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m., according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, June 4

ASC to host Live@5 Concert, movie 'Soul'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday featuring jazz musician Damen Tolbert. A free public screening of the feature film "Soul," will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the ART Yard of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release. Entry to Live@5 is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and visitors must be age 21 or older. The "Soul" screening is free and open to all ages. Popcorn will be provided during the film screening. ASC will continue to enforce its mask policy of requiring all visitors age 2 and older to wear face masks except when seated. Tables and chairs will be socially distanced.

Deadline set for teens to apply for UAPB veterinary camp

Southeast Arkansas students, ages 14-17, have until June 4 to apply for Anitrak Camp, a two-week summer residential veterinary and animal science career enrichment program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The camp is set for July 6-19 and hosted by the UAPB Department of Agriculture, according to a news release. Those who complete the program will earn $250. For an application or details, interested participants should contact Jayant Lohakare at lohakarej@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8540 or Emmanuel Asiamah at asiamahe@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8981.

Veterans' vaccine clinic set at Monticello

A covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the VFW #4515 at 148 Veterans Drive, Monticello. The clinic is for all veterans and their spouses, partners and caregivers, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.