CLASS AA-CENTRAL BASEBALL

TRAVELERS 5, WIND SURGE 2

Jordan Cowan, Jake Scheiner and Brian O'Keefe had two hits each Wednesday to pace the Arkansas Travelers to a victory over the Wichita Wind Surge in front of 2,521 fans at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

O'Keefe had a two-run single in the first inning that scored Scheiner and Joe Rizzo. The lead grew to 3-0 in the third on an RBI double by Bobby Honeyman. It was almost a two-run double, but O'Keefe was thrown out at home plate.

A wild pitch by Wichita pitcher Calvin Faucher scored Cowan to make it 4-0 before the Wind Surge scored on an RBI double from Jermaine Palacious and an RBI single by Ernie De La Trinidad. Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth for the Travelers' final run.

The Travelers finished with nine hits and were aided by four Wind Surge errors. Leon Hunter (1-0) earned his first victory of the season after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk. Darin Gillies got his fourth save after allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in his only inning of work.

DRILLERS 9, NATURALS 1

Tulsa starting pitcher Gerardo Carillo held the Northwest Arkansas bats quiet, and the Drillers managed 11 hits in a victory at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The one run was the fewest scored by the Naturals since a 4-0 loss May 7 at Arkansas.

Bobby Witt Jr. blasted his eighth home run of the year to put the Naturals on the board after falling behind a run in the first due to an error. Witt has now homered five times in the past four games.

Naturals' starter Stephen Woods Jr. retired the first two batters, but back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. Donovan Casey hit a line-drive single to right field, scoring two runs and to give the Drillers a 3-1 advantage.

Tulsa produced more two-out offense in the fourth when Hunter Feduccia walked on a full count, and Jeren Kendall slapped a double to center field in the next at-bat. Feduccia rounded home with no play at the plate, extending the Drillers' lead.

Freddy Fermin led Northwest Arkansas by going 2 for 3. Four other Naturals each had a hit.

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE

All times Central

JUNE

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

3;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

4;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

5;at Wichita;6:05 p.m.

6;at Wichita;1:05 p.m.

7;Off

8;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

9;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

10;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

11;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

12;at Springfield;6:05 p.m.

13;at Springfield;6:05 p.m.

14;Off

15;Tulsa;7:10 p.m.

16;Tulsa;7:10 p.m.

17;Tulsa;7:10 p.m.

18;Tulsa;7:10 p.m.

19;Tulsa;5:30 p.m.

20;Tulsa;2:10 p.m.

21;Off

22;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

23;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

24;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

25;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

26;at NW Arkansas;6:05 p.m.

27;at NW Arkansas;2:05 p.m.

28;Off

29;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

30;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

JULY

1;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

2;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

3;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

4;at Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

5;Off

6;Frisco;7:10 p.m.

7;Frisco;7:10 p.m.

8;Frisco;7:10 p.m.

9;Frisco;7:10 p.m.

10;Frisco;6:10 p.m.

11;Frisco;2:10 p.m.

12;Off

13;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

14;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

15;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

16;at NW Arkansas;7:05 p.m.

17;at NW Arkansas;6:05 p.m.

18;at NW Arkansas;2:05 p.m.

19;Off

20;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

21;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

22;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

23;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

24;Wichita;6:10 p.m.

25;Wichita;2:10 p.m.

26;Off

27;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

28;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

29;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

30;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

31;at Springfield;6:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1;at Springfield;6:05 p.m.

2;Off

3;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.

4;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.

5;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.

6;NW Arkansas;7:10 p.m.

7;NW Arkansas;6:10 p.m.

8;NW Arkansas;2:10 p.m.

9;Off

10;Springfield;7:10 p.m.

11;Springfield;7:10 p.m.

12;Springfield;7:10 p.m.

13;Springfield;7:10 p.m.

14;Springfield;6:10 p.m.

15;Springfield;2:10 p.m.

16;Off

17;at Frisco;7:05 p.m.

18;at Frisco;7:05 p.m.

19;at Frisco;7:05 p.m.

20;at Frisco;7:05 p.m.

21;at Frisco;7:05 p.m.

22;at Frisco;6:05 p.m.

23;Off

24;Corpus Christi;7:10 p.m.

25;Corpus Christi;7:10 p.m.

26;Corpus Christi;7:10 p.m.

27;Corpus Christi;7:10 p.m.

28;Corpus Christi;6:10 p.m.

29;Corpus Christi;2:10 p.m.

30;Off

31;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

1;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

2;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

3;Wichita;7:10 p.m.

4;Wichita;6:10 p.m.

5;Wichita;2:10 p.m.

6;Off

7;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

8;at Springfield;6:35 p.m.

9;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.

10;at Springfield;7:05 p.m.;

11;at Springfield;6:05 p.m.

12;at Springfield;6:05 p.m.

13;Off

14;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

15;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

16;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

17;at Wichita;7:05 p.m.

18;at Wichita;6:05 p.m.

19;at Wichita;1:05 p.m.