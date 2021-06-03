Community Clinic director retires after 25 years in medicine

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Community Clinic Director Raquel Beck retired Friday, ending a career of more than 25 years in the medical field.

Beck, who began her career in 1996 at Community Physicians Group, was one of the key people to help build St. Francis Clinic -- now Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical. Despite her instrumental role, Beck said the real credit is owed to people like Dr. George and Mary Benjamin, Jerry Labadie, Brenda McCord and all of the volunteers who helped to make the clinic what it is today.

"I want people to know how grateful I am to have been a part of St. Francis Clinic, which became Community Clinic, and to have been a part of Community Clinic," Beck said.

Community Clinic CEO Judd Semingson said Community Clinic will not be the same without Beck and hopes to utilize her community expertise to continue those relationships in Siloam Springs.

"Raquel has been a bridge to the community of Siloam Springs and is someone you cannot replace with the next person in line," Semingson said.

Growing up

Beck was born Raquel Ruelas in Mesquital del Oro, Zactecas, Mexico. She emigrated to the United States when she was 5 years old. Beck's father worked on a large ranch in Friant, Calif., before moving to the larger town of Clovis five years later, Beck said.

After high school, Beck worked as a flight attendant, then referred to as a stewardess, based out of Oakland and San Francisco, she said. It was during that time she had met her husband, Bill, she said.

Her husband had family in Siloam Springs and Bill Beck wanted to get out of the fast life of the Bay area, she said. The two eventually moved to Siloam Springs and married on April 8, 1978.

The Becks raised a daughter, Ashley, who would go on to become a news anchor for KFSM in Fort Smith and later work for the Cherokee Nation in Tulsa, Okla., she said.

During her time in Siloam Springs, Beck worked for a variety of companies such as Glen Reed CPA for several years, then with Walter Gray and Associates Realty before she was approached by Tommye Stassheim, the office manager at Community Physicians Group, with a job offer that would change Beck's life forever, she said.

The clinic

Beck began working at Community Physicians Group as a front office supervisor at the clinic where Benjamin served as director. One day when the two were in the breakroom Benjamin, who also volunteered for Tree of Life in Rogers, said there is a need to provide healthcare to the working and uninsured who do not have access to proper medical care, Beck said.

On Nov. 28, 2002, St. Francis opened in the old medical center. The clinic was open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, Beck said. At the time people would line up for care, she said.

"We had nurses who would triage the patients," Beck said, "and then we would schedule an appointment for them to see one of the doctors at CPG at no charge, and the doctors would donate their time."

The clinic fell under the umbrella of St. Francis House in Little Rock, which serves as a social outreach for the Episcopal Church in Arkansas, according to stfrancishouselr.org. Beck served as a volunteer for the clinic as well as a member of the board of directors and later president of the board, she said.

In April of 2006, the clinic received a grant from Johnson and Johnson for $150,000, and Beck was hired to replace Peter Davis as the full time director of the clinic. When Beck was hired on she became one of two paid employees for the clinic -- the other was Vicki Moore, nurse practitioner.

St. Francis expanded its hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but was still volunteer-driven, Beck said. In late 2008, the clinic applied for a New Access Point Grant, Beck said.

The purpose of the New Access Point grants are to provide money to improve the health of the nation's undeserved communities and vulnerable populations by expanding access to affordable, accessible quality and cost effective primary health care services, according to bphc.hrsa.gov.

The clinic received the grant in 2009, Beck said. She doesn't remember how much the grant was for, but did say the grant led to St. Francis being umbrellaed under Community Clinic on June 1, 2009.

After becoming a part of Community Clinic, Beck said the clinic hired a full-time staff and moved to its present location at 500 S. Mount Olive.

Not a job, but a passion

For Beck, every day at the clinic was a highlight, whether it was helping a patient who had diabetes or an ulcerated sore on their foot or even one with high blood pressure that had not had any care for so long, Beck said.

"I have never worked so hard and lost sleep and worried that we were going to get everything done, that we were going to have the funding, that we were going to be able to continue our mission and we worked long hours and I prayed," Beck said.

Beck prayed for God to help her do the best that she could, she said. While those years were tough, she views them as the most rewarding years.

She wrote grants for the clinic during the early days and later managed the clinic and her patients as director, she said. For Beck part of it was because she is Latinx and it was very important to her to offer a service for her Latinx friends who had nowhere to go.

"It really benefited the entire community by having us provide the medical care for these individuals (the uninsured and underinsured)," Beck said. "Not only that, but it also allowed them to stay in their place of employment and not miss work and keep their businesses running and so forth."

Mary Benjamin, one of the original founders of St. Francis Clinic, said Beck knew how to take the clinic to the next level to become a satellite of Community Clinic. Beck organized the volunteer force which included medical personnel and a clerical team, Benjamin said.

"She had the vision and the expertise required to run a clinic and grow it into the[Federally Qualified Health Center] it is today serving the community," Benjamin said.

Beck's work to bring healthcare to those who could not afford it, along with her volunteering efforts for different organizations throughout the years such as Bridges to Wellness, Heritage League and Kiwanis, helped her to be named a Pioneer Citizen in 2019 along with Bob and Cathi Coleman according to an article in the Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2019.

Retirement

Beck looks at retirement as bittersweet. She retired because she said a person knows when it's time to hand the reins over to younger people who have the same drive and passion.

"I want to make a move when I still have energy," Beck said. "I will still volunteer. I am not sure where I'll end up, but I still want to be a viable member of society and be a part of this community."

Along with volunteering, Beck said she might look for a part-time job to get her out of the house and visiting family in Arizona and California.

Despite all she has done for St. Francis and Community Clinic, Beck still says the credit belongs to the Benjamins, Labadie, McCord and all of the doctors, nurses and support entities that helped shape the clinic.

"It was totally a group effort," Beck said, "and I was glad to be a part of it."

Marc Hayot may be reached by email at mhayot@nwadg.com.