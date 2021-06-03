Marriage Licenses

Jessica Ake, 31, and Landon Willmuth, 30, both of Maumelle.

Dexter Carter, 29, and Rebecca Johns, 26, both of Little Rock.

Alfonso Vizueth, 45, and Cynthia Hinojosa, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Alexandra Brown, 31, of Sherwood, and Utaw Zakrzewski, 33, of North Little Rock.

Joshua Wyatt, 25, and Madeleine Robinson, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Robertson, 48, and Candace McCray, 40, both of Little Rock.

Stuart Trumble, 35, and Gena Reavis, 36, both of Little Rock.

Marterio Crudup, 30, and Deshrae Bennett, 26, both of Little Rock.

Cesar Hernandez, 41, and Lauren Palao, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Romulo Ruano, 23, and Julissa Flores, 25, both of Little Rock.

Conley Smith, 22, and Emily Tillman, 22, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Dennis, 39, and Breana Bowers, 26, both of Sherwood.

Juan Ajtzalam Guachiac, 22, and Maria Ibarra Arreguin, 27, both of Alexander.

Divorces

FILED

21-1665 Calvin Arnold v. Joyce Arnold.

21-1666 Tanner Marshall v. Kari Marshall.

21-1670 Yacine Ide v. Shunta Davis.

21-1671 Jennifer Garcia v. William Zavaleta.

21-1673 Stevie Howard v. Miesha Wilkins.

21-1676 LaShawn Morgan v. Donesha Rucker.

GRANTED

17-1577 Paul Bailey, Jr. v. Lureana Wilson Bailey.

19-3390 Keaira Curenton v. Devon Smith.

21-652 Casie Livingston v. Tracy Livingston.

21-934 Gary Farley v. Phylis Stroud.

21-1068 Lanna Horton v. Norris Gross.

21-1080 Dedra Shumaker v. Wayne Shumaker.

21-1082 Kimberly Gorman v. Charles Gorman.

21-1226 Alyssa Losey v. Broderick Losey.