Deal hit to usher Netanyahu out

JERUSALEM -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents Wednesday announced that they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

The announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came shortly before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

"This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn't.," Lapid said.

Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation. Bennett will serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years. The historic deal also includes a small Islamist party, the United Arab List, which would make it the first Arab party ever to be part of a governing coalition.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, in a vote that is expected to take place early next week. If it goes through, Lapid and a diverse array of partners that span the Israeli political spectrum will end the 12-year rule of Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has attempted to put pressure on hard-liners in the emerging coalition to defect and join his religious and nationalist allies. Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, may also use his influence to delay the required parliamentary vote.

Lapid called on Levin to convene the Knesset for the vote as soon as possible.

Netanyahu has been the most dominant player in Israeli politics over the past three decades -- serving as prime minister since 2009 in addition to an earlier term in the late 1990s.

Despite a long list of achievements, including last year's groundbreaking diplomatic agreements with four Arab countries, he has become a polarizing figure since he was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in 2019.

Each of the past four elections was seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's fitness to rule. And each ended in deadlock, with Netanyahu's supporters as well as his opponents falling short of a majority. A unity government formed with his main rival last year collapsed after just six months.

The new deal required a shuffling of the Israeli political constellation. Three of the parties are led by hard-line former Netanyahu allies who had personal feuds with him, while the United Arab List made history as a kingmaker, using its leverage to seek benefits for the country's Arab minority.

"This is the first time an Arab party is a partner in the formation of a government," the party's leader, Mansour Abbas, told reporters. "This agreement has a lot of things for the benefit of Arab society, and Israeli society in general."

Lapid, 57, entered parliament in 2013 after a career as a newspaper columnist, TV anchor and author. His new Yesh Atid party ran a successful rookie campaign, landing Lapid the post of finance minister.

But he and Netanyahu did not get along, and the coalition quickly crumbled. Yesh Atid has been in the opposition since 2015 elections.

Bennett, meanwhile, is a former top aide to Netanyahu whose small Yamina party caters to religious and nationalist hard-liners. Bennett was a successful high-tech entrepreneur and leader of the West Bank settler movement before entering politics.

Additionally, parliament Wednesday elected Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, as the country's next president.

Herzog, 60, a former head of Israel's Labor Party, is to become Israel's 11th president after securing 87 votes in a secret ballot among the 120 members of the Knesset.

Presidential candidates Isaac Herzog, left, and Miriam Peretz greet each other during a special session of the Knesset, whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Yemina party leader Naftali Bennett arrives to speaks to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Pool via AP)