Defendant ordered to State Hospital

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren ordered Justin Trammell to be committed to the State Hospital on Wednesday after he was acquitted of attempted murder and other charges because of mental illness.

Trammell, 34, was convicted of killing his father in 1999 with a crossbow.

He was charged most recently with attempted murder, domestic battery, two counts of battery, endangering the welfare of a minor and driving while intoxicated.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, and Sam Hall, Trammell's attorney, submitted an order acquitting Trammell of the charges.

He was found fit to stand trial in 2019 because he had the ability to assist his attorney with his defense. Trammell had another evaluation to determine his mental condition at the time of the crime. The evaluation found that Trammell was suffering from a mental disease and didn't have the capacity to appreciate the criminal conduct of his actions.

He was arrested July 9, 2018.

He wrecked a pickup with two girls riding in the bed, according to court documents. The attempted murder charge involved the crash, and Trammell was accused of acting in a way that he knew could have killed the two girls, according to court documents.

Trammell tried to take a deputy's gun when the officer arrived at the scene in the Garfield area, according to court documents. The deputy used his stun gun on Trammell several times and got Trammell in handcuffs with the help of other emergency responders, according to the affidavit.

Trammell was committed in August 2018 to the state's mental health system. A jail deputy said at a hearing that Trammell tried to kill himself multiple times by cutting his wrists and repeatedly hitting his head on the sink and floor.

Trammell will be returned to the Arkansas State Hospital.

Trammell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June 2000 in Benton County Circuit Court for the Sept. 26, 1999, killing of his father, Mike Trammell Sr., 37, with a crossbow. Trammell was 15 years old when that killing occurred, and he served time in a juvenile facility before being placed on probation.