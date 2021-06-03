Door number two

The pandemic has changed how people do things, from watching movies at home to eating more carry-out. It also changed how a great number of Americans do their jobs every day.

Offices around the country shut down at the height of the pandemic, sending employees home to work in safety. And now that covid-19 cases are on the decline, some office employers are finding their staff members resistant to return.

"But as office returns accelerate," Bloomberg reports, "some employees may want different options. A May survey of 1,000 U.S. adults showed that 39% would consider quitting if their employers weren't flexible about remote work. The generational difference is clear: Among millennials and Gen Z, that figure was 49%."

It's astounding that half of the nation's young people would consider quitting if they are required to return to the office full time. Then again, that's a generation that values flexibility and doesn't seem to have as much trouble navigating the digital world that makes up remote work.

There are obvious advantages to letting folks work from home. It cuts down on child-care costs, and eliminates a commute. And you don't have to shave every day.

As for office managers who want to keep tighter tabs on their employees, Anthony Klotz, a professor at Texas A&M University who studies why people quit their jobs, offers a dire warning.

"If you're a company that thinks everything's going back to normal, you may be right, but it's pretty risky to hope that's the case," he said.

Businesses in the restaurant industry have been complaining of a labor shortage. And if managers push workers to return to the office with little warning or flexibility, there might just be enough who take door No. 2, which would bring a labor shortage to the office sector, too.

As the second half of 2021 plays out, a suggestion: Everyone needs to remain flexible.