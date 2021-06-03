ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Real Life' returns to Simmons Bank Arena with comedy tour

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'In Real Life'

Actor/comedian Mike Epps brings his "In Real Life" comedy tour, with comedians Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne, to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the reduced-capacity show are $63-$129 plus fees. Visit Ticketmaster.com.

Spa City gallery

Paintings, drawings and sculpture by Mark Blaney, paintings by John Lasater and pastels by Dennis McCann are part of the "Summer Exhibit," opening with a 5-9 p.m. reception Friday, part of the monthly Hot Springs Gallery Walk, at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The exhibit will be up through June 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

'Shrek Jr.' onstage

The Foundation of Arts stages "Shrek the Musical Jr!" (music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, based on the DreamWorks Animation movie and the book by William Steig), 6 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $15 and $13, $11 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students; "pay what you can" for the Sunday matinee. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org. At the "Happily Ever After Meet and Greet" with the cast, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, you can meet cast members, take pictures and take home your very own "Gingy" cookie at the FOA Stage Too 330 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Cost is $10.

Small works

The Arkansas Arts Council's "2021 Small Works on Paper" annual touring visual arts exhibition goes on display at 10 a.m. today at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, a branch of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition, 38 pieces no larger than 18-by-24 inches by 26 Arkansas artists, will be up through June 26. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9766 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

'Soul' screening

The Arkansas Cinema Society screens the Oscar-winning animated film "Soul" Friday June 4 at The ARTSpace on Main in Pine Bluff. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas Cinema Society, in collaboration with the Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas and Explore Pine Bluff is screening the Academy Award-winning animated film "Soul" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The ARTSpace on Main in Pine Bluff, following the center's monthly music event Live@5 program featuring jazz musician Damen Tolbert. Tolbert, Explore Pine Bluff's Jimmy Cunningham and Kody Ford, the Cinema Society's director of outreach and education, will engage in a question-and-answer session before the film begins. The screening is part of the society's Dreamland Film Series, celebrating Black voices in cinema. Admission is free. Sponsors are MK Distributors and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

'Toad Suck Hornz'

The Arkansas Horn Club is sponsoring "Toad Suck Hornz," a day of horn choir rehearsals and performance for all horn players of high school age and older, starting at 1 p.m. June 12 at the Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The UCA music department will provide a free dinner at 5:15 p.m.

A public outdoor performance at 7 p.m. at the Kris Allen Stage, Simon Park, 805 Front St., Conway, precedes a 7:30 p.m. concert by the Conway Community Band.

Register (preferably in advance to anticipate dinner needs and ensemble sizes) at tinyurl.com/yzx6zvba. All events are free and free to the public. Call (501) 472-3350 or email bshires@uca.edu.